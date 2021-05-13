Operations Manager at Pacific Freight Management PNG Ltd

OPERATIONS Manager

Date Posted: 05/05/2021

Location: Papua New Guinea

Work Type: TRANSPORT/LOGISTICS

Do you want to work in a diverse and dynamic environment?

Do you want to join an Organization that is a leading innovator in the International Freight industry?

Have you got the drive to play a role in leading our business into the future?

Who are you? As part of the senior leadership team, you have experience managing a large team in the Transport and Logistics Sector. Meeting challenges head-on in a harsh environment, you are an honest, reliable self-starter who is prepared to strive for operational efficiencies and is happy with working as part of a large and dynamic team.

Reporting to the National Operations Manager, you will be responsible for;

Recruiting, Managing and mentoring reports for the Logistics Department

Managing the Transport, 3PL and Container Yard Operations

Compliance with Legislative WHS requirements and maintain up to date team training

Effective management of P&L – monitor and report budget variances, projections and identify improvements Liaising with customers on a daily basis

Staff recruitment and performance management

Enforcing EFM Company Rules and Policies 100% of the time

Ensuring contractual KPIs of the contracts you oversee are met and where possible exceeded

Driving local customer relationships with priority to improve customer deliveries and reduce costs

Setting an example for team members and organization as a whole of commitment, business process and activities, work ethics and habits and personal characterThe successful applicant will be required to demonstrate that he or she has the following skills, qualifications or experience during the interview process:

Demonstrated industry experience in transport, logistics or supply chain operations

10 years within the transport sector

5 years in a management role with advanced interpersonal skills – Oral and Written communication

Good working knowledge of transport compliance

Current Heavy Vehicle license preferred

Have a strong commitment to health, safety & leadership

Strong planning and organizing skills

Demonstrated ability to effectively manage P&L

The following skills are desirable, however not essential:

Previous experience working overseas

Some HR/MC driving experience

Experience in the freight/shipping industry including shipping line container yards

What are your rewards? You will be given the opportunity to develop your management career in Logistics Industry, and receive a very competitive rate of pay. In addition, you will have the opportunity to work as part of a flexible, innovative and safe workplace. The position a residential role based in Papua New Guinea with some travel within PNG. The successful candidate will be provided with Accommodation and a fully maintained company vehicle

Desired Skills:

KPI management

Operational Management

Transport

Logistics Management

Planning & Organising

Manage a team

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

We are a Papua New Guinea, family-owned International Freight business with a dynamic attitude, that values our people, their safety and the environment. Recognized as innovative leaders in our field, we deliver quality in customer service, corporate social responsibility, and a workplace culture where people choose to stay.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Accommodation

Company Vehicle

Other benefits

Competitive pay

Learn more/Apply for this position