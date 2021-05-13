PABX Technician

POSITION : PABX TECHNICIAN

AREA : DURBAN, KWAZULU NATAL

SALARY : NEGOTIABLE BASED ON EXPERIENCE

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Completed Matric

Minimum 5 years working experience as a PABX Technician

Must have experience within the office automation and telecoms background (this is non-negotiable)

Must have working knowledge of Samsung, Panasonic and Yeastar product range (Non negotiable)

Valid clean license as a company vehicle is provided

Must be willing to travel and service all clients in the KZN area

Wllingness to work overtime when required

Should you meet all the minimum requirements for the role please feel free to email your Updated CV to:

[Email Address Removed]

Please note that if you have not received a response within 7 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful. However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Company Car

Petrol Card

