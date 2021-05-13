PABX Technician

May 13, 2021

POSITION : PABX TECHNICIAN
AREA : DURBAN, KWAZULU NATAL
SALARY : NEGOTIABLE BASED ON EXPERIENCE

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

  • Completed Matric
  • Minimum 5 years working experience as a PABX Technician
  • Must have experience within the office automation and telecoms background (this is non-negotiable)
  • Must have working knowledge of Samsung, Panasonic and Yeastar product range (Non negotiable)
  • Valid clean license as a company vehicle is provided
  • Must be willing to travel and service all clients in the KZN area
  • Wllingness to work overtime when required

Should you meet all the minimum requirements for the role please feel free to email your Updated CV to:
[Email Address Removed]

Please note that if you have not received a response within 7 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Company Car
  • Petrol Card

