POSITION : PABX TECHNICIAN
AREA : DURBAN, KWAZULU NATAL
SALARY : NEGOTIABLE BASED ON EXPERIENCE
SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:
- Completed Matric
- Minimum 5 years working experience as a PABX Technician
- Must have experience within the office automation and telecoms background (this is non-negotiable)
- Must have working knowledge of Samsung, Panasonic and Yeastar product range (Non negotiable)
- Valid clean license as a company vehicle is provided
- Must be willing to travel and service all clients in the KZN area
- Wllingness to work overtime when required
Should you meet all the minimum requirements for the role please feel free to email your Updated CV to:
Please note that if you have not received a response within 7 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Company Car
- Petrol Card