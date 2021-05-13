Paraplanner – Graduate – Golden Key – Cum Laude

May 13, 2021

Cape Town-based candidate sought for entry level Paraplanner role.
NB! Requirements: Top performer with excellent academic track record and relevant qualifications.

Main purpose of the job
Provide key support to the Financial Planner through professional, in-depth research and preparation of best practice solutions for client wealth creation and holistic financial wellbeing.

Requirements

  • Postgraduate Diploma in Financial Planning (completed)
  • Relevant Degree
  • Excellent academic achiever (Golden Key, Cum Laude)
  • No work experience required

Please noted: only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

  • relevant experience
  • degree

