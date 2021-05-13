Privileged Access Management Engineer at The Focus Group

Define, design, develop, and implement PAM solutions (BeyondTrust, CyberArk, Centrify and others) for complex enterprise organizations, from hardware needs to installation and configuration of the tool.

Act as the lead and be the go-to resource regarding all components of Privileged Access Management for our customers, including discussions on technical concepts, designs and interdependencies, assessments and advisory.

Collaborate with clients to implement the management of credentials, and lead dialogue with system administrators and application owners to design solutions that meet their needs.

Develop the security architecture, develop detailed design, and provide support to help integrate security controls during solution deployment.

Define PAM Governance Frameworks and PAM Requirements

Assess and Analyse the environment to detect critical deficiencies and recommend solutions for improvement, target architectures and a roadmap.

Educate the business and IT stakeholders on the Security Solution Architectural frameworks/patterns, processes, standards, and security guidelines related to systems, business, or data architecture.

Develop support documentation and perform knowledge transfer.

Define standard operating procedures (SOPs) and implementation/deployment plans for privileged account security solutions and identity governance solutions.

Lead and mentor team members, including coaching junior engineers and architects.

