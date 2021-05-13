Minimum requirements:
Bachelors Degree in finance, procurement, supply management or related field
Minimum of 8 years relevant experience with 4 years at a management level
Proven work experience as a sourcing manager or procurement manager
Compliance/ Controls
Tender experience policies and processes
Good analytical and problem-solving capabilities
Service orientation
A detail and action-oriented individual
Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with vendors and departments
Presentation skills
BEE experience ED/SD/ CSI initiatives
Able to work with cross functional teams
Duties and responsibilities amongst others:
Vendor Management
o Validate information provided by suppliers prior to registration and ensure that all requirements for registration are adhered to
o Develop KPIs to monitor supplier performance and perform regular supplier evaluation
o Ensure suppliers comply with The Company Code of Conduct
Contract Management
o Develop a document retention system system to file critical documents
o Maintain and review all supplier contracts.
Evaluate and validate prices charged,
Update a supplier catalogue where applicable
Ensure that contract period is valid
Governance, Compliance and Control
o Annually review of procurement policies and procedures (and update where required)
o Manage and comply with internal and external audit requirements related to Procurement activities
Buyer and Cost Management
o Define strategy to effectively leverage procurement spend
o Process companys procurement requests in line with the Procurement Policy and Delegation of Authority
o Appraise/ evaluate commercial offers including cost saving initiatives
o Prepare, process and track purchasing orders.
o Determine the appropriate sources of supply
ERP System
o System super user and administrator
o Develop financial Reports
o Train and assist users
Transformation Strategy
o Delivery and management of the BBBEE scorecard elements related to Procurement, Supplier & Enterprise Development and Corporate Social Investment.
o Accountable for ED, SD &CSI elements in the BBBEE verification audit, ensuring completeness and accuracy of information and supporting documents including the resolution of audit queries
o Reporting into the Transformation forum, follow up on action/ decisions of the forum
