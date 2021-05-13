Procurement Manager

Minimum requirements:

Bachelors Degree in finance, procurement, supply management or related field

Minimum of 8 years relevant experience with 4 years at a management level

Proven work experience as a sourcing manager or procurement manager

Compliance/ Controls

Tender experience policies and processes

Good analytical and problem-solving capabilities

Service orientation

A detail and action-oriented individual

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with vendors and departments

Presentation skills

BEE experience ED/SD/ CSI initiatives

Able to work with cross functional teams

Duties and responsibilities amongst others:

Vendor Management

o Validate information provided by suppliers prior to registration and ensure that all requirements for registration are adhered to

o Develop KPIs to monitor supplier performance and perform regular supplier evaluation

o Ensure suppliers comply with The Company Code of Conduct

Contract Management

o Develop a document retention system system to file critical documents

o Maintain and review all supplier contracts.

Evaluate and validate prices charged,

Update a supplier catalogue where applicable

Ensure that contract period is valid

Governance, Compliance and Control

o Annually review of procurement policies and procedures (and update where required)

o Manage and comply with internal and external audit requirements related to Procurement activities

Buyer and Cost Management

o Define strategy to effectively leverage procurement spend

o Process companys procurement requests in line with the Procurement Policy and Delegation of Authority

o Appraise/ evaluate commercial offers including cost saving initiatives

o Prepare, process and track purchasing orders.

o Determine the appropriate sources of supply

ERP System

o System super user and administrator

o Develop financial Reports

o Train and assist users

Transformation Strategy

o Delivery and management of the BBBEE scorecard elements related to Procurement, Supplier & Enterprise Development and Corporate Social Investment.

o Accountable for ED, SD &CSI elements in the BBBEE verification audit, ensuring completeness and accuracy of information and supporting documents including the resolution of audit queries

o Reporting into the Transformation forum, follow up on action/ decisions of the forum

Danielle Snyman

Recruitment Consultant

