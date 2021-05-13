Production Foreman

Minimum requirements:

Bachelors degree in Industrial or Electrical Engineering

3 5 years experience in an Electrical Manufacturing environment.

Detailed knowledge and use of Lean and Six Sigma within a manufacturing business.

Working knowledge of OSHA regulations.

Moulding, press, and assembly experience essential.

Excellent project management skills

Proven track record of successfully training employees in productivity and safety

Ability to coach and mentor employees on a one-on-one basis as well as a group

Duties and responsibilities amongst others:

Overseeing the production process, drawing up a production schedule.

Ensuring that the production is cost effective.

Deciding what resources are required.

Drafting a timescale for the job.

Estimating costs and setting the quality standards.

Monitoring with the use of KPIs the production processes and adjusting schedules as needed.

In conjunction with peers ensure a high level of machines and equipment maintenance. Monitoring of product standards and implementation of quality control programmes.

Liaising with different departments, e.g. suppliers, purchasing, maintenance, tool room etc.

Working with managers in order to implement the company’s policies and goals.

Ensuring that health and safety and quality guidelines are followed.

Supervising and motivating a team of employees.

Review of a worker’s performance.

Ensure adherence to production plan

