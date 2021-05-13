Production Foreman

Minimum requirements:
- Bachelors degree in Industrial or Electrical Engineering
- 3 5 years experience in an Electrical Manufacturing environment.
- Detailed knowledge and use of Lean and Six Sigma within a manufacturing business.
- Working knowledge of OSHA regulations.
- Moulding, press, and assembly experience essential.
- Excellent project management skills
- Proven track record of successfully training employees in productivity and safety
- Ability to coach and mentor employees on a one-on-one basis as well as a group
Duties and responsibilities amongst others:
- Overseeing the production process, drawing up a production schedule.
- Ensuring that the production is cost effective.
- Deciding what resources are required.
- Drafting a timescale for the job.
- Estimating costs and setting the quality standards.
- Monitoring with the use of KPIs the production processes and adjusting schedules as needed.
- In conjunction with peers ensure a high level of machines and equipment maintenance. Monitoring of product standards and implementation of quality control programmes.
- Liaising with different departments, e.g. suppliers, purchasing, maintenance, tool room etc.
- Working with managers in order to implement the company’s policies and goals.
- Ensuring that health and safety and quality guidelines are followed.
- Supervising and motivating a team of employees.
- Review of a worker’s performance.
- Ensure adherence to production plan