Production Foreman

May 13, 2021

Minimum requirements:

  • Bachelors degree in Industrial or Electrical Engineering
  • 3 5 years experience in an Electrical Manufacturing environment.
  • Detailed knowledge and use of Lean and Six Sigma within a manufacturing business.
  • Working knowledge of OSHA regulations.
  • Moulding, press, and assembly experience essential.
  • Excellent project management skills
  • Proven track record of successfully training employees in productivity and safety
  • Ability to coach and mentor employees on a one-on-one basis as well as a group

Duties and responsibilities amongst others:

  • Overseeing the production process, drawing up a production schedule.
  • Ensuring that the production is cost effective.
  • Deciding what resources are required.
  • Drafting a timescale for the job.
  • Estimating costs and setting the quality standards.
  • Monitoring with the use of KPIs the production processes and adjusting schedules as needed.
  • In conjunction with peers ensure a high level of machines and equipment maintenance. Monitoring of product standards and implementation of quality control programmes.
  • Liaising with different departments, e.g. suppliers, purchasing, maintenance, tool room etc.
  • Working with managers in order to implement the company’s policies and goals.
  • Ensuring that health and safety and quality guidelines are followed.
  • Supervising and motivating a team of employees.
  • Review of a worker’s performance.
  • Ensure adherence to production plan

