Project Administrator (Contract)

Have you worked for the Shoprite Group before? Have you ever been dismissed? Do you have a criminal record, or are you the subject of any pending criminal investigation by the SAPS? Have you ever had a civil judgement (credit record) taken against you or are you the subject of any pending civil judgement by the SA Revenue Services, or any similar proceedings? Do you suffer from a chronic illness, disease or any physical or mental disability which may affect your application for the position which you are applying for? Are you willing to work overtime? Are you in possession of a valid drivers license? What is your current annual package (Cost to company)? What is your notice period? I, the candidate/authorised agent, have provided an accurate assessment of my/the candidate’s qualifications, experience, knowledge and abilities for the listed areas.