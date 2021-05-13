Project Administrator (Contract)

Position Purpose:
- The company has an exciting opportunity for a Project Administrator on a Fixed Term Contract basis.
- The Administrator will perform all administrative functions and provide extensive support to the IT Portfolio Value Manager concerned with the management of Programme and Project budgets and costs.
Qualifications:
- Business/Project Administration Diploma (3 years)
Experience:
- Experience in Project Administration (3 – 5 years)
- Experience controlling project budgets (3 – 5 years)
- Proven track record of previous exposure to Projects and Project deliverables
- Experience in using productivity suite (Google G-Suite or Microsoft Office), project management tools, and portfolio management software
Job objectives:
- Provide support to the PMO in the implementation of project, program and portfolio processes as it relates to Portfolio Value Management
- Ensure that the Value management templates are updated and that the changes are communicated to all stakeholders when documents are changed or added
- Oversee the upkeep of project documents to ensure that they are fit for use
- To support the IT Portfolio Value Manager with the following:
- Managing and coordinating the funding of individual Information Technology projects and programmes/portfolios.
- Consult with management and review project and programme/portfolio proposals to determine funding limitations.
- Provide a framework for analyzing, planning and executing portfolio value management throughout the company.
- Project and Program manager support
- Provide assistance and perform maintenance of budget documentation and templates in the PMO document repository including project financial reports and project budgets
- Assisting with the administration and management of project provisions
- Coordinating project forecasting (costs) and management of project budgets
- PMO Office admin including but not limited to:
- – Management and communication of diaries
- Assist with induction and on-boarding of PMO-, project- and program staff
- Timesheet Administration:
- Running reports on the timesheet system as and when requested
Knowledge & Skills:
- Knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques
- Good knowledge of the Retail business environment
- Knowledge of best practices and industry standards for portfolio management
- Knowledge of budgeting processes
- Financial administration skills
- Strong detail, accuracy and quality orientation Strong communication (verbal and written) and interpersonal relationship skills, and ability to engage and communicate effectively across diverse audiences
- Excellent and effective organizational and administrative skills; planning and time management
- Ability to multitask and priorities, working on a number of projects simultaneously
- Good problem-solving skills
- The ability to understand and support the needs of diverse projects across an organization
Please answer the following application questions:
