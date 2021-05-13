Project Administrator (Contract)

May 13, 2021

Position Purpose:

  • The company has an exciting opportunity for a Project Administrator on a Fixed Term Contract basis.
  • The Administrator will perform all administrative functions and provide extensive support to the IT Portfolio Value Manager concerned with the management of Programme and Project budgets and costs.

Qualifications:

  • Business/Project Administration Diploma (3 years)

Experience:

  • Experience in Project Administration (3 – 5 years)
  • Experience controlling project budgets (3 – 5 years)
  • Proven track record of previous exposure to Projects and Project deliverables
  • Experience in using productivity suite (Google G-Suite or Microsoft Office), project management tools, and portfolio management software

Job objectives:

  • Provide support to the PMO in the implementation of project, program and portfolio processes as it relates to Portfolio Value Management
  • Ensure that the Value management templates are updated and that the changes are communicated to all stakeholders when documents are changed or added
  • Oversee the upkeep of project documents to ensure that they are fit for use
  • To support the IT Portfolio Value Manager with the following:
    • Managing and coordinating the funding of individual Information Technology projects and programmes/portfolios.
    • Consult with management and review project and programme/portfolio proposals to determine funding limitations.
    • Provide a framework for analyzing, planning and executing portfolio value management throughout the company.
  • Project and Program manager support
    • Provide assistance and perform maintenance of budget documentation and templates in the PMO document repository including project financial reports and project budgets
    • Assisting with the administration and management of project provisions
    • Coordinating project forecasting (costs) and management of project budgets
  • PMO Office admin including but not limited to:
    • – Management and communication of diaries
    • Assist with induction and on-boarding of PMO-, project- and program staff
  • Timesheet Administration:
    • Running reports on the timesheet system as and when requested

Knowledge & Skills:

  • Knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques
  • Good knowledge of the Retail business environment
  • Knowledge of best practices and industry standards for portfolio management
  • Knowledge of budgeting processes
  • Financial administration skills
  • Strong detail, accuracy and quality orientation Strong communication (verbal and written) and interpersonal relationship skills, and ability to engage and communicate effectively across diverse audiences
  • Excellent and effective organizational and administrative skills; planning and time management
  • Ability to multitask and priorities, working on a number of projects simultaneously
  • Good problem-solving skills
  • The ability to understand and support the needs of diverse projects across an organization

Please answer the following application questions:

  1. Have you worked for the Shoprite Group before?
  2. Have you ever been dismissed?
  3. Do you have a criminal record, or are you the subject of any pending criminal investigation by the SAPS?
  4. Have you ever had a civil judgement (credit record) taken against you or are you the subject of any pending civil judgement by the SA Revenue Services, or any similar proceedings?
  5. Do you suffer from a chronic illness, disease or any physical or mental disability which may affect your application for the position which you are applying for?
  6. Are you willing to work overtime?
  7. Are you in possession of a valid drivers license?
  8. What is your current annual package (Cost to company)?
  9. What is your notice period?
  10. I, the candidate/authorised agent, have provided an accurate assessment of my/the candidate’s qualifications, experience, knowledge and abilities for the listed areas.

Education

  1. What is your highest qualification?

Experience

  1. How many years of experience do you have in Project Administration?
  2. Have you worked in a Retail environment before?
  3. Do you have experience in controlling project budgets?
  4. Do you have experience in using productivity suite (Google G-Suite or Microsoft Office), project management tools, and portfolio management software?

Learn more/Apply for this position