QHSE Cross Border Transport

Job Summary: Large Tranport and Logistics Company

The QSHE Manager will be responsible for the development, maintenance, measurement and continuous improvement of Safety, Health, Environmental and Quality Systems Management. The primary purpose being to ensure a safe working environment for all personnel on company premises as well as ensuring operations remain environmentally compliant by enforcing best safety practices.

Primary Duties & Responsibilities

Carry out the day to day operations of the QHSE department and contribute to the application of effective Quality, Health and Safety and Environment

Provide informed QSHE advice to all managers, staff and contractors.

Ensuring safety recordkeeping and providing accurate reporting and metrics to support business safety initiatives.

Adapting to fast-paced environments with changing circumstances, direction, strategy and deadlines.

Regular control and maintenance of documentation and record keeping.

Assist with the compilation and application of written safe work procedures and safe operating procedures applicable to various activities for operational

Provide weekly and monthly reports on SHE performances across all operational areas.

Provides technical support to Senior Management on any safety related subjects.

Organize and schedule required safety meetings with the staff, toolbox talks and first aid coverage

Conduct regular meetings with Operations / Workshop / Stores / Finance / HR and personnel on all levels update them on SHE matters in both the transport / carrier companies

Safety Training

Conducting training and risk assessments

Conduct regular training and ensure that the following are practiced: Personal Protective Equipment, Machine Safety & Equipment usage, Hazardous Communication, Evacuation Drills.

Conduct monthly employee safety meetings and other trainings as necessary

Developing safety plans for on-site emergencies and other unique safety situations.

Performing safety data analysis and creating benchmarking.

Developing and implementing solutions to eliminate exposure to risks and prevent injury.

Compliance Activities

Consulting and working with compliance teams on safety regulations interpretations and investigations.

Ensuring the business is legally compliant with all health and safety legislation

COVID-19

COVID-19 management in the entire organization (2 Transport & Carrier companies

Incident Investigations/Reporting Accidents

Manage and implement the Accident/Exposure Reporting and Investigation program. Ensure the program clearly explains the methods and practices for reporting and investigating accidents/exposures; communicate risks to management.

Investigate accidents or incidents to discover causes and handle worker’s compensation claims

Carries out analysis of accident / incident statistics, identifying trends and suggesting improvement plans.

Audits.

Develop a Quality Management System to achieve an ISO and SQAS listing and to maintain such listing through continuous review and enhancement of the QMS.

Conduct occupational health and safety related surveys e.g. noise, lighting.

Full responsibility for Company preparations for annual H&S audits and Quality Assurance

Conduct regular onsite service inspections, assessments. audits and site visits.

Requirements includes:

Intro to SAMTRAC

5 years’ experience in similar role.

Certificate on Integrated Management Systems will be highly advantageous

ISO 9001:2015 Implementation, Auditing (internal and supplier auditor) SATCA Approved

Incident investigations

Driver’s licence

Knowledge/Skills

Extensive knowledge and interpretation of SHE Management Systems, procedures and policies including Incident management, document control and risk management principles subject matter expert on Internal compliance audits and corrective / preventative action Management

Expert experience in Root Cause Analysis

Proven QHSE experience from cross boarder transport

Experience in advising multiple sites on SHE related matters

Knowledge and experience in implementing risk management principles

Experience in Incident Investigation

Occupational Health and Safety Act working knowledge essential

ISO [Phone Number Removed]; (OHSAS 18001)

To apply submit your detailed and updated CV with cover letter / profile to

theresa#geotech.co.za

Desired Skills:

SAMTRAC

ISO9001

ISO14001

ISO45001

Incident investigation

Root Cause Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

