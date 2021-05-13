QHSE Cross Border Transport

QSHE MANAGER – Cross border Transport
Job Summary: Large Tranport and Logistics Company
The QSHE Manager will be responsible for the development, maintenance, measurement and continuous improvement of Safety, Health, Environmental and Quality Systems Management. The primary purpose being to ensure a safe working environment for all personnel on company premises as well as ensuring operations remain environmentally compliant by enforcing best safety practices.
Primary Duties & Responsibilities
- Carry out the day to day operations of the QHSE department and contribute to the application of effective Quality, Health and Safety and Environment
- Provide informed QSHE advice to all managers, staff and contractors.
- Ensuring safety recordkeeping and providing accurate reporting and metrics to support business safety initiatives.
- Adapting to fast-paced environments with changing circumstances, direction, strategy and deadlines.
- Regular control and maintenance of documentation and record keeping.
- Assist with the compilation and application of written safe work procedures and safe operating procedures applicable to various activities for operational
- Provide weekly and monthly reports on SHE performances across all operational areas.
- Provides technical support to Senior Management on any safety related subjects.
- Organize and schedule required safety meetings with the staff, toolbox talks and first aid coverage
- Conduct regular meetings with Operations / Workshop / Stores / Finance / HR and personnel on all levels update them on SHE matters in both the transport / carrier companies
Safety Training
- Conducting training and risk assessments
- Conduct regular training and ensure that the following are practiced: Personal Protective Equipment, Machine Safety & Equipment usage, Hazardous Communication, Evacuation Drills.
- Conduct monthly employee safety meetings and other trainings as necessary
- Developing safety plans for on-site emergencies and other unique safety situations.
- Performing safety data analysis and creating benchmarking.
- Developing and implementing solutions to eliminate exposure to risks and prevent injury.
Compliance Activities
- Consulting and working with compliance teams on safety regulations interpretations and investigations.
- Ensuring the business is legally compliant with all health and safety legislation
COVID-19
- COVID-19 management in the entire organization (2 Transport & Carrier companies
- Incident Investigations/Reporting Accidents
- Manage and implement the Accident/Exposure Reporting and Investigation program. Ensure the program clearly explains the methods and practices for reporting and investigating accidents/exposures; communicate risks to management.
- Investigate accidents or incidents to discover causes and handle worker’s compensation claims
- Carries out analysis of accident / incident statistics, identifying trends and suggesting improvement plans.
Audits.
- Develop a Quality Management System to achieve an ISO and SQAS listing and to maintain such listing through continuous review and enhancement of the QMS.
- Conduct occupational health and safety related surveys e.g. noise, lighting.
- Full responsibility for Company preparations for annual H&S audits and Quality Assurance
- Conduct regular onsite service inspections, assessments. audits and site visits.
Requirements includes:
- Intro to SAMTRAC
- 5 years’ experience in similar role.
- Certificate on Integrated Management Systems will be highly advantageous
- ISO 9001:2015 Implementation, Auditing (internal and supplier auditor) SATCA Approved
- Incident investigations
- Driver’s licence
Knowledge/Skills
- Extensive knowledge and interpretation of SHE Management Systems, procedures and policies including Incident management, document control and risk management principles subject matter expert on Internal compliance audits and corrective / preventative action Management
- Expert experience in Root Cause Analysis
- Proven QHSE experience from cross boarder transport
- Experience in advising multiple sites on SHE related matters
- Knowledge and experience in implementing risk management principles
- Experience in Incident Investigation
- Occupational Health and Safety Act working knowledge essential
- ISO [Phone Number Removed]; (OHSAS 18001)
To apply submit your detailed and updated CV with cover letter / profile to
theresa#geotech.co.za
Desired Skills:
- SAMTRAC
- ISO9001
- ISO14001
- ISO45001
- Incident investigation
- Root Cause Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate