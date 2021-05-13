Qliksense Developer

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a QlikSense Developer to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Min years experience:

5-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language

On premise virtualisation technology expertise

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Tasks and responsibilities:

Development and maintenance on platform/application

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Meet with end users and gather requirements

Facilitate daily stand-ups

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

User training

Compiling of user and operational manuals

System audits

User sign off

Technical / Functional skills required:

QlikSense

Agile Workmodel

JIRA

Confluence

Data Analytics dashboard development

