An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a QlikSense Developer to join their dynamic team.
Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Min years experience:
- 5-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language
- On premise virtualisation technology expertise
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Tasks and responsibilities:
- Development and maintenance on platform/application
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Meet with end users and gather requirements
- Facilitate daily stand-ups
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- User training
- Compiling of user and operational manuals
- System audits
- User sign off
Technical / Functional skills required:
- QlikSense
- Agile Workmodel
- JIRA
- Confluence
- Data Analytics dashboard development
