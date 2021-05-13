Quality & Regulatory Assurance Controller

East Rand

A major multinational is looking for a Quality & Regulatory Assurance Controller (ISO 13485) to join their highly skilled team.

Job Description:

Responsibilities will include but are not limited to:

Create and implement policies for the implementation of the medical devices act.

Ensure ISO 13485 standards are maintained.

Ensure regulatory requirements are met.

Work closely with the internal audit team.

Create SOPs.

Minimum Requirements:

Completed relevant degree .

. Minimum 5 years experience in a similar role.

ISO 13485 and medical devices act knowledge.

and knowledge. Strong Excel skills.

