Quality Supervisor

May 13, 2021

Minimum requirements:

  • Min 5 years in a Manufacturing Quality Control experience.
  • ISO9001 Quality Control certified.
  • Ability to accurately capture and report quality performance data, acting upon poor performance tends.
  • Use of MS Office applications to generate reports, charts. Graphs, etc.
  • Ability to read and understand technical drawings and BoMs.
  • Problem solving and resolution analysis.
  • Use of basic metrology equipment / QC instruments.
  • Knowledge of ISO 9001 management system.
  • Decision making and judgement, ability to justify a quality decision which may be unpopular.
  • Initiative & drive.
  • Interpersonal skills; strong & articulate communicator both verbal & written.
  • Willing to travel extensively.

Duties and responsibilities amongst others:

  • Responsible for the direct leadership and development of the ESL Quality team whilst ensuring compliance to the requirements of ISO9001 associated control systems and processes.
  • Ensure audit of finished products prior to approving dispatch, including packaging & labelling.
  • Ensure regular audit on assembly lines are carried out and initiate corrective action(s) with local quality supervision.
  • Ensure local work instructions, make sures, process control records and testing records are correct as part of regular audit.
  • Delegate and review quality assurance tasks carried out by quality inspectors.
  • Assign tasks as required by ESL production demand ensuring any urgent situations are promptly serviced.
  • Promote quality assurance awareness amongst own and local team.
  • Coaching & mentoring, cross skilling of the Quality team.
  • Working with local Quality Supervisor and / or Technical Quality Manager;
    • Ensure employees / operatives adhere to work instructions, policies, and procedures.
    • Ensure that quality inspectors data on the performance of products and processes is accurate and that action is taken on quality assurance deviations.
  • Working with local Quality Supervisor and relevant Product Development departments ensure;
    • Work instructions are in place before commencement of trials or volume production.
    • Training records for all operators are in place.
    • Drawings, BOMs, etc., are in place.
    • All approved Initial Sample Inspection Reports (ISIR) and / or agreed concessions are in place.
    • Advanced Product Quality Plan (APQP) is maintained and up to date at all phases of the Product Development through to final approval release for production.

