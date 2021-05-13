Quality Supervisor

Minimum requirements:

Min 5 years in a Manufacturing Quality Control experience.

ISO9001 Quality Control certified.

Ability to accurately capture and report quality performance data, acting upon poor performance tends.

Use of MS Office applications to generate reports, charts. Graphs, etc.

Ability to read and understand technical drawings and BoMs.

Problem solving and resolution analysis.

Use of basic metrology equipment / QC instruments.

Knowledge of ISO 9001 management system.

Decision making and judgement, ability to justify a quality decision which may be unpopular.

Initiative & drive.

Interpersonal skills; strong & articulate communicator both verbal & written.

Willing to travel extensively.

Duties and responsibilities amongst others:

Responsible for the direct leadership and development of the ESL Quality team whilst ensuring compliance to the requirements of ISO9001 associated control systems and processes.

Ensure audit of finished products prior to approving dispatch, including packaging & labelling.

Ensure regular audit on assembly lines are carried out and initiate corrective action(s) with local quality supervision.

Ensure local work instructions, make sures, process control records and testing records are correct as part of regular audit.

Delegate and review quality assurance tasks carried out by quality inspectors.

Assign tasks as required by ESL production demand ensuring any urgent situations are promptly serviced.

Promote quality assurance awareness amongst own and local team.

Coaching & mentoring, cross skilling of the Quality team.

Working with local Quality Supervisor and / or Technical Quality Manager; Ensure employees / operatives adhere to work instructions, policies, and procedures. Ensure that quality inspectors data on the performance of products and processes is accurate and that action is taken on quality assurance deviations.

Working with local Quality Supervisor and relevant Product Development departments ensure; Work instructions are in place before commencement of trials or volume production. Training records for all operators are in place. Drawings, BOMs, etc., are in place. All approved Initial Sample Inspection Reports (ISIR) and / or agreed concessions are in place. Advanced Product Quality Plan (APQP) is maintained and up to date at all phases of the Product Development through to final approval release for production.



Learn more/Apply for this position