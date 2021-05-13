Minimum requirements:
- Min 5 years in a Manufacturing Quality Control experience.
- ISO9001 Quality Control certified.
- Ability to accurately capture and report quality performance data, acting upon poor performance tends.
- Use of MS Office applications to generate reports, charts. Graphs, etc.
- Ability to read and understand technical drawings and BoMs.
- Problem solving and resolution analysis.
- Use of basic metrology equipment / QC instruments.
- Knowledge of ISO 9001 management system.
- Decision making and judgement, ability to justify a quality decision which may be unpopular.
- Initiative & drive.
- Interpersonal skills; strong & articulate communicator both verbal & written.
- Willing to travel extensively.
Duties and responsibilities amongst others:
- Responsible for the direct leadership and development of the ESL Quality team whilst ensuring compliance to the requirements of ISO9001 associated control systems and processes.
- Ensure audit of finished products prior to approving dispatch, including packaging & labelling.
- Ensure regular audit on assembly lines are carried out and initiate corrective action(s) with local quality supervision.
- Ensure local work instructions, make sures, process control records and testing records are correct as part of regular audit.
- Delegate and review quality assurance tasks carried out by quality inspectors.
- Assign tasks as required by ESL production demand ensuring any urgent situations are promptly serviced.
- Promote quality assurance awareness amongst own and local team.
- Coaching & mentoring, cross skilling of the Quality team.
- Working with local Quality Supervisor and / or Technical Quality Manager;
- Ensure employees / operatives adhere to work instructions, policies, and procedures.
- Ensure that quality inspectors data on the performance of products and processes is accurate and that action is taken on quality assurance deviations.
- Working with local Quality Supervisor and relevant Product Development departments ensure;
- Work instructions are in place before commencement of trials or volume production.
- Training records for all operators are in place.
- Drawings, BOMs, etc., are in place.
- All approved Initial Sample Inspection Reports (ISIR) and / or agreed concessions are in place.
- Advanced Product Quality Plan (APQP) is maintained and up to date at all phases of the Product Development through to final approval release for production.