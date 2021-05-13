REGIONAL FINANCE MANAGER – BBEEE

A Tyre manufacturer and distributor seek an Operations Finance Manager with a B Com (Accounting) / BCompt to be responsible to manage the financial and administrative functions of the branches within the Gauteng Region to optimize profits. You will ensure compliance with laid down Policies and Procedures, report non-compliance thereof, and initiate and monitor corrective action. Assist in ensuring that branch management accounts are accurate and timeously distributed, assist with the preparation of the annual budgets, and be responsible for ensuring that the branch staff is adequately trained and competent to handle all transactions and administration functions. Assist with resolution of all branch-related queries as and when these arise and working capital and asset management (debtors, stock, fixed assets). Assist with Financial contribution & evaluation(expense and income control, financial input). Ensure compliance with financial reporting within the general SOX framework. Conduct Internal Audits in branches& evaluate internal controls in terms of policies and procedures. Extensive and regular travelling to the various branches will be required. Min 5yrs In the tyre industry, a sound working knowledge of all related Admin/Financial systems, particularly GRIPS or a similar computer system and a proven knowledge& experience in audit functions.

