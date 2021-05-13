Sales Administrator

Minimum requirements:
- Min 2 years Sales Administration experience
- Min 1 year within the Security or Similar Industry
- Technical understanding of Security equipment preferred
- Matric
- Drivers License and own vehicle
- Excellent communication skills
- Proficient in both Afrikaans and English (Read, speak, and write)
- Have worked with CRM system or Excel-based equivalent process.
- Strong Microsoft Office Usage Experience to promote planning and processes.
- Dealer Base Management experience & understanding of sales process.
- Business to Business and Dealer base management experience required
- Target / Results Driven
- High attention to detail
Candidate will be responsible for:
- Receiving and processing purchase orders.
- Processing sales transaction invoices.
- Verifying orders, including customers’ personal information and payment details.
- Liaise with relevant departments as well as internal and external sales regarding order progress, planning and installations.
- Build and manage dealer base of clients.
- Convert sales leads into active sales.
- Assisting walk in Clients.
- Planning and scheduling of Client installations.
- Assist with the booking and picking of stock.
- Contacting customers by phone or email to answer queries and obtain missing information.
- Maintaining and updating sales and customer records.
- Compiling monthly sales reports.
- Expediting orders through internal liaison.
- Directing feedback from customers to relevant departments.
- Identifying new products to add to those on offer.
- Supporting the sales department with other administrative tasks, if requested.