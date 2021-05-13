Sales Administrator

Minimum requirements:

Min 2 years Sales Administration experience

Min 1 year within the Security or Similar Industry

Technical understanding of Security equipment preferred

Matric

Drivers License and own vehicle

Excellent communication skills

Proficient in both Afrikaans and English (Read, speak, and write)

Have worked with CRM system or Excel-based equivalent process.

Strong Microsoft Office Usage Experience to promote planning and processes.

Dealer Base Management experience & understanding of sales process.

Business to Business and Dealer base management experience required

Target / Results Driven

High attention to detail

Candidate will be responsible for:

Receiving and processing purchase orders.

Processing sales transaction invoices.

Verifying orders, including customers’ personal information and payment details.

Liaise with relevant departments as well as internal and external sales regarding order progress, planning and installations.

Build and manage dealer base of clients.

Convert sales leads into active sales.

Assisting walk in Clients.

Planning and scheduling of Client installations.

Assist with the booking and picking of stock.

Contacting customers by phone or email to answer queries and obtain missing information.

Maintaining and updating sales and customer records.

Compiling monthly sales reports.

Expediting orders through internal liaison.

Directing feedback from customers to relevant departments.

Identifying new products to add to those on offer.

Supporting the sales department with other administrative tasks, if requested.

