Sales Administrator

May 13, 2021

Minimum requirements:

  • Min 2 years Sales Administration experience
  • Min 1 year within the Security or Similar Industry
  • Technical understanding of Security equipment preferred
  • Matric
  • Drivers License and own vehicle
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Proficient in both Afrikaans and English (Read, speak, and write)
  • Have worked with CRM system or Excel-based equivalent process.
  • Strong Microsoft Office Usage Experience to promote planning and processes.
  • Dealer Base Management experience & understanding of sales process.
  • Business to Business and Dealer base management experience required
  • Target / Results Driven
  • High attention to detail

Candidate will be responsible for:

  • Receiving and processing purchase orders.
  • Processing sales transaction invoices.
  • Verifying orders, including customers’ personal information and payment details.
  • Liaise with relevant departments as well as internal and external sales regarding order progress, planning and installations.
  • Build and manage dealer base of clients.
  • Convert sales leads into active sales.
  • Assisting walk in Clients.
  • Planning and scheduling of Client installations.
  • Assist with the booking and picking of stock.
  • Contacting customers by phone or email to answer queries and obtain missing information.
  • Maintaining and updating sales and customer records.
  • Compiling monthly sales reports.
  • Expediting orders through internal liaison.
  • Directing feedback from customers to relevant departments.
  • Identifying new products to add to those on offer.
  • Supporting the sales department with other administrative tasks, if requested.

Learn more/Apply for this position