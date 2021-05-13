Sales Executive at Infinity Financial Solutions

As a Sales Executive at our office, you will have the unique opportunity to build our company’s brand and customer loyalty. Your skillset will be heavily utilized to expand business operations, recognize and realize potential clients and develop organizational initiatives.

Whether you are presenting an exciting and persuasive presentation, undertaking lead generation efforts or researching current trends to better understand the market, this position provides you with the chance to develop and strengthen your leadership, customer service, sales and communication skills. If you enjoy working with people and using creativity to educate and inform, then this job may be the perfect fit for you.

Sales Executive Job Responsibilities:

? Produce new revenue by researching and analyzing potential prospects and sales options.

? Develop relationships with prospects and recommend solutions to improve their production through the use of your products. New leads may be generated through canvassing, cold calling, partner relationships, and customer referrals.

? Meet sales revenue targets.

? Develop, implement, and maintain sales activities and plans.

? Lead and coordinate contract negotiations for a successful close.

? Mentor team members and teach improved processes in order to enhance staff accomplishments.

? Attend important company meetings and workshops.

Education, Experience, and Licensing Requirements:

? At least 2 (two) years of Outbound/ Field Sales experience.

? Matric and Diploma in Sales/ Sales Management or Business Development.

? Strategic leadership ability.

? Own Vehicle.

? Must be available immediately.

Remuneration and Benefits:

? Job type: Full-time

? Income: R14 000.00 PLUS Commission.

? Intense training on products and services will be provided.

? Monthly sales Bonuses and incentives.

? Growth opportunities available based on performance.

Desired Skills:

Presentation Skills

Client Relationship Management

Negotiating

Sales Process

Sales Planning

Sales Motivation

Proffesional Appearence

Ability to work independently

Sales Target

Sales Development

Prospect new customers

Face to Face Sales

Objection Handling

Direct Sales

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Infinity Financial Solutions has been in the Sales Industry for 19 years where we as company take pride in client service and satisfaction. As an extraordinary increase in our educational product took place, we are also looking to increase our dynamic Sales Team.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Incentive Bonus

Performance Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position