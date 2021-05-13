Sales Rep at Gauteng Packaging Supplies

We are a growing Packaging company based in Jet Park Boksburg.

We are looking for a dynamic sales person with a proven track record in field sales.

Experience in the packaging industry will be an advantage.

Existing client base preferable

Must have own reliable vehicle and a valid driver’s licence.

we offer: basic+commission+fuel allowance+cell phone

Desired Skills:

Prospecting

Selling

confident

Outgoing personality

Networking ability

driven

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Employer & Job Benefits:

Fuel Allowance

Mobile Phone

