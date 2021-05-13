Sales Rep at Gauteng Packaging Supplies

We are a growing Packaging company based in Jet Park Boksburg.
We are looking for a dynamic sales person with a proven track record in field sales.
Experience in the packaging industry will be an advantage.
Existing client base preferable
Must have own reliable vehicle and a valid driver’s licence.
we offer: basic+commission+fuel allowance+cell phone
Desired Skills:
- Prospecting
- Selling
- confident
- Outgoing personality
- Networking ability
- driven
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Representative / Sales Consulting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Fuel Allowance
- Mobile Phone