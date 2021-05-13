Sales Rep at Gauteng Packaging Supplies

May 13, 2021

We are a growing Packaging company based in Jet Park Boksburg.
We are looking for a dynamic sales person with a proven track record in field sales.
Experience in the packaging industry will be an advantage.
Existing client base preferable
Must have own reliable vehicle and a valid driver’s licence.
we offer: basic+commission+fuel allowance+cell phone

Desired Skills:

  • Prospecting
  • Selling
  • confident
  • Outgoing personality
  • Networking ability
  • driven

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Fuel Allowance
  • Mobile Phone

