Senior .Net Core Developer – JHB North – R850k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A corporate Fintech with a heavy investment in their tech stack currently has a need for a Senior .Net Developer with key skills in C# .Net stack, React!

They have a high-learning culture with the ability to stretch their devs quickly and can offer you the opportunity to work in Microservices environment, with Kubernetes, and working with THE JavaScript stack to keep you well and truly technically advanced.

Requirements:

5+ years’ deep development experience

Solid experience in systems design and coding in Microsoft .NET, .NET Core, C#, Angular 6+, JavaScript.

SQL Server, MySQL, TSQL, or PostgreSQL

Agile Scrum software engineering practices for the full SDLC

Some Cloud exposure (preferably AZURE) will earn you big brownie points!

Microservices; Docker and Kubernetes; RabbitMQ + Event driven architecture will have them spinning

Enterprise and web applications

Qualifications:

Bcom degree /BSc Required

Reference Number for this position is SZ52961 which is a permanent position based in JHB North offering a cost to company of R850k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Sikho on [Email Address Removed] or call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals! [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

.net

Learn more/Apply for this position