Senior Paraplanner

Paraplanner – Durban

Main purpose of the job

Provide key support to the Financial Planner through professional, in-depth research and preparation of best practice solutions for client wealth creation and holistic financial wellbeing.

Key responsibilities

Preparation of Records of Advice for both Local and Offshore Investments and Long-Term Assurance – Preparation of Financial Plans (Death, Disability, Retirement and Estate) – Investment Portfolio and underlying Fund Investigations and formulating of ideas for recommendations – Client portfolio investigations (both investment and risk products) – Keeping abreast of the changing tax and legal environment – Once recommendations are finalised with the Financial Planner, communicate with the Administration Manager for the correct paperwork to be prepared. Once paperwork is completed, ensure it is correct in accordance with the deal sheet and recommendation. – Investigation of new opportunities in an ever-changing environment (such as, but not limited to, technical investigations into new products/structures/processes) – Assist administrators, clients and financial planners with more technical tasks and relevant queries that require investigations or detailed calculations and are not process driven – Client communication and follow up regarding all areas of the Paraplanner’s responsibility

Qualifications

Postgraduate Diploma in Financial Planning and FPI Competency Exam – complete or in progress

Experience

Broad knowledge of global financial markets is desirable

Financial planning industry experience is preferable

Other: Excellent academic track record and English communication skills

Desired Skills:

