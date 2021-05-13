Senior Programmer: Sage 300

JOB DESCRIPTION

Lead in the implementation of ERP projects according to the business requirements specification;

Responsible for designing, coding, testing, implementing, maintaining and supporting ERP related applications and the environment;

Interpret/translate application specifications into technical terms;

Provide technical support for the entire ERP solution (including integration between the ERP solution and other systems);

Program, design and test ERP solutions according to user specifications;

Demonstrate knowledge of the ERP physical and logical architecture;

Perform pro-active monitoring (health checks) as well as preventative maintenance on the ERP environment;

Provide regular management reports on the overall health of the organisations ERP environment;

JOB REQUIREMENTS

A Bachelor’s Degree in IT or Computer Science or equivalent qualification. The candidate must have an ITIL V3 Foundation Certification with at least 4 to 6 years working experience using SAGE 300 and SAGE 300 PEOPLE, with the ability to provide support and incident prevention services within the ERP environment.

The candidate must further have a solid proven experience in the following:

Setting up and monitoring integration within the different ERP modules as well as integration between the ERP systems and external systems.

Very strong database skills including writing complex queries, stored procedures and views.

Full knowledge of ERP programming languages (i.e. ASP.NET, JavaScript, Java, C#, T-SQL) in order to apply knowledge and experience with technology and application development methodologies to perform basic systems analysis techniques, testing, debugging, file design and storage.

