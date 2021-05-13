Senior Programmer: Sage 300

JOB DESCRIPTION
- Lead in the implementation of ERP projects according to the business requirements specification;
- Responsible for designing, coding, testing, implementing, maintaining and supporting ERP related applications and the environment;
- Interpret/translate application specifications into technical terms;
- Provide technical support for the entire ERP solution (including integration between the ERP solution and other systems);
- Program, design and test ERP solutions according to user specifications;
- Demonstrate knowledge of the ERP physical and logical architecture;
- Perform pro-active monitoring (health checks) as well as preventative maintenance on the ERP environment;
- Provide regular management reports on the overall health of the organisations ERP environment;
JOB REQUIREMENTS
A Bachelor’s Degree in IT or Computer Science or equivalent qualification. The candidate must have an ITIL V3 Foundation Certification with at least 4 to 6 years working experience using SAGE 300 and SAGE 300 PEOPLE, with the ability to provide support and incident prevention services within the ERP environment.
- The candidate must further have a solid proven experience in the following:
- Setting up and monitoring integration within the different ERP modules as well as integration between the ERP systems and external systems.
- Very strong database skills including writing complex queries, stored procedures and views.
- Full knowledge of ERP programming languages (i.e. ASP.NET, JavaScript, Java, C#, T-SQL) in order to apply knowledge and experience with technology and application development methodologies to perform basic systems analysis techniques, testing, debugging, file design and storage.