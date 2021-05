SENIOR SAP LOGISTICS POSITION at Deloitte 3

I am urgently looking for a Senior SAP Logistic ResourceWe are doing several S4H projectsContract roleJune 1st until the end of November3PL /LogisticsSkills:1. Basic of Sales & Distribution and integration with inventory management.2. 3PL integration basics like idocs, idoc reprocessing, Idoc monitoring and structure.3. Basic of Consignment process and Inventory control.4. Understanding of Stock Transport orders and inventory control.

