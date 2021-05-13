Senior SQL Developer with PHP (JHB) Portuguese Spe at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic FinTech company in Joburg providing end-to-end software solutions seeks the coding expertise of a Senior SQL Developer with PHP skills (Portuguese Speaking) to join its team. The ideal candidate must possess strong MySQL ability and any experience in the Insurance industry will prove beneficial. Majority remote work is on offer.While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position