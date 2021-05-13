Senior Systems Analyst at First National Bank

May 13, 2021

Role Purpose

  • To interpret the business requirement specification and translate into a detailed system design specification to enable the development of innovative, flexible and efficient solution of a business problem.

Responsibility

Desired Skills:

  • UML
  • Web Services
  • Design

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Systems Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

About Us

– make a promise
– be deeply invested
– value our differences
– build trust, not territory
– have courage
– always do the right thing
– stay curious

and you have one simple goal: to improve the lives of customers through simple, effective solutions that meet their needs, contact us today and join a winning team.

Learn more/Apply for this position