Senior Systems Analyst at First National Bank

Role Purpose
- To interpret the business requirement specification and translate into a detailed system design specification to enable the development of innovative, flexible and efficient solution of a business problem.
Responsibility
Desired Skills:
- UML
- Web Services
- Design
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Systems Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
About Us
– make a promise
– be deeply invested
– value our differences
– build trust, not territory
– have courage
– always do the right thing
– stay curious
and you have one simple goal: to improve the lives of customers through simple, effective solutions that meet their needs, contact us today and join a winning team.