Senior Systems Analyst at First National Bank

Role Purpose

To interpret the business requirement specification and translate into a detailed system design specification to enable the development of innovative, flexible and efficient solution of a business problem.

Responsibility

Desired Skills:

UML

Web Services

Design

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

About Us

– make a promise

– be deeply invested

– value our differences

– build trust, not territory

– have courage

– always do the right thing

– stay curious

and you have one simple goal: to improve the lives of customers through simple, effective solutions that meet their needs, contact us today and join a winning team.

