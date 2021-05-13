Senior Technical – Systems Specialist

Minimum Qualifications and Experience Required:

IT Degree/Diploma

High knowledge of Syspro (ERP) system

General hardware and network knowledge

Working knowledge of AutoCAD Inventor is advantageous

Minimum of 3 years senior experience in a corporate IT Department

Willingness to learn, grow, and develop is important

Core Responsibilities :

Ensure uptime of the Syspro system.

Liaison between the Syspro consultant and ColabIT.

Capture and maintain all Bills of Quantities for inhouse production.

Maintain price lists and apply predetermined mark-ups in line with Group policy.

Identify Syspro system functionalities to support proposed or reviewed business [URL Removed] with Engineering and Production on new products, and maintenance and improvement of existing product lines.

Interface with various departments to define business processes and optimal utilization of the Syspro system to fulfil business needs.

Infrastructure:

Oversee the administration of Systems user accounts, permissions, and access rights for all IT Systems.

Manage and ensure the effectiveness and optimal operation of all IT Systems.

Manage and ensure the security and stability of all IT Systems. Assess inhouse software issues with staff and take appropriate action to resolve issues.

Analyse and resolve faults ranging from User errors to System errors.

Undertake routine preventative measures and implement, maintain, and monitor all IT Systems.

Identify and create improvements to the

Learn more/Apply for this position