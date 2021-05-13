Solutions Architect / Technical Director at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dual-role for a Solutions Architect / Technical Director is sought by a fast-paced Digital Advertising Agency to mentor other Devs & technically overview the team while engaging in ongoing business with clients, do documentation and build CMS’s, apps & Facebook chatbots. The ideal candidates tech toolset must include PHP, Node.js, React with prior work experience building high-level CMSs and you must reside in Cape Town. You will also be expected to meet with clients and be in the office at least twice a week.While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position