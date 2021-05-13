Sports Retention Marketer at Emerald Bay Limited

Zambia: Sports Retention Marketer will be responsible for mapping the retained customer’s journey and ensuring ongoing value extraction from a customer base consisting of converted and active Zambian sport bettors.

This role will be will be responsible for growing and developing their designated markets through implementation of retention marketing activities. The roles primary objective is to maintain, develop and increase retention, activity rates, and revenue.

He / she will need to assist the Team lead: Sport Retention Marketing to analyse the fully retained sports customer user experience, adapt existing communications, develop and test new interventions and constantly strive to improve our overall customer retention rates and value extracted from our converted and retained base.

Specific duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Full responsibility for Zambia’s sport retention promotions calendar with in country teams to ensure our brands has localised and relevant campaigns

Localise global sports campaigns with input from in country teams

Develop and implement intervention for retaining & growing the customer base through innovative globally relevant interventions and campaigns

Effective treatment of clients having a poor customer experience

Continuously analysing market/competitors to ensure product and retention campaigns are competitive in the market place

Ensure all sport relevant product features are effectively marketed and leveraged. E.g. Cashout, Book a bet

Track and report on the success of implemented campaigns

Data mining and identification of players who require interventions

Customer personalisation strategy

Ensuring the product and marketing offering is in line with best practise

Be responsible for maintaining the integrity of the player experience

Identify players for intervention or high value relationship management

Support other web marketing responsibilities as needed

SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

Marketing Degree or relevant qualification/experience

Candidate should be an experienced sports betting industry marketer

Knowledge of sport betting market is essential

Ability to observe and analyse changes and trends in the sport betting market and use this data in strategic planning

Web / eCommerce experience (Min 3)

Strong project management skills

Strategic and analytic mindset with proven commercial acumen

Good interpersonal and negotiation skills across a diverse team

Must be deadline and target driven with good time management

Highly computer literate

Ability to work under pressure and adapt well to change

Desired Skills:

Marketing

Project Management

Strategic Planning

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

We’re a global, multi-cultural company that’s all about entertainment. As such, we’ve evolved into a focused, dynamic community that thrives on all things sporty, providing services to an internationally renowned sports betting brand that has a huge presence in the Premier League and other top tier leagues around the world. Our expertise lies in marketing, customer service and technology. We deliver product digitally (online and mobile) and we market through-the-line (TV, print, outdoors, digital etc). We are looking for sports enthusiasts who are also especially fanatical about soccer – if that’s you, we’d love to meet.

