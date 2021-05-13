Stock Controller

Minimum requirements:

Matric

Supply Chain or Inventory Management Qualification will be advantageous

2 years stock control experience (Preferably within an electrotonic/Industrial manufacturing environment)

Computer literate – SAP experience essential

Knowledge of BOM, Yields and Routings

Excellent communication skills

Ability to work independently

Team Player

Digital savvy

Technical aptitude

Duties and responsibilities amongst others:

A visual check to ensure goods are in good condition.

Control and record stock movements in terms of cycle counting and bi-annual stocktakes.

Check for QC approval and reject if this is not evident.

Control and supervise the disposal of scrap, waste, and recyclable materials.

Ensure correct documentation is accompanying goods and correctly completed.

Ensure goods have correct code number and quantity. Use BOM if necessary.

Ensure goods are stacked in a neat and tidy condition.

Accurate control and flow of documentation.

Check weekly stock accuracy.

Supervise stores staff: Use cycle counts BOM Yields Report any discrepancy to Financial Manager for corrective action.

Manage concessions.

Able to work on your own. Initiative on problem-solving.

Reconcile stock.

Scrutinize find errors and the root cause of errors.

Control work orders.

Learn more/Apply for this position