Stock Controller

Minimum requirements:
- Matric
- Supply Chain or Inventory Management Qualification will be advantageous
- 2 years stock control experience (Preferably within an electrotonic/Industrial manufacturing environment)
- Computer literate – SAP experience essential
- Knowledge of BOM, Yields and Routings
- Excellent communication skills
- Ability to work independently
- Team Player
- Digital savvy
- Technical aptitude
Duties and responsibilities amongst others:
- A visual check to ensure goods are in good condition.
- Control and record stock movements in terms of cycle counting and bi-annual stocktakes.
- Check for QC approval and reject if this is not evident.
- Control and supervise the disposal of scrap, waste, and recyclable materials.
- Ensure correct documentation is accompanying goods and correctly completed.
- Ensure goods have correct code number and quantity. Use BOM if necessary.
- Ensure goods are stacked in a neat and tidy condition.
- Accurate control and flow of documentation.
- Check weekly stock accuracy.
- Supervise stores staff:
- Use cycle counts
- BOM
- Yields
- Report any discrepancy to Financial Manager for corrective action.
- Manage concessions.
- Able to work on your own. Initiative on problem-solving.
- Reconcile stock.
- Scrutinize find errors and the root cause of errors.
- Control work orders.