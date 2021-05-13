Stock Controller

May 13, 2021

Minimum requirements:

  • Matric
  • Supply Chain or Inventory Management Qualification will be advantageous
  • 2 years stock control experience (Preferably within an electrotonic/Industrial manufacturing environment)
  • Computer literate – SAP experience essential
  • Knowledge of BOM, Yields and Routings
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Ability to work independently
  • Team Player
  • Digital savvy
  • Technical aptitude

Duties and responsibilities amongst others:

  • A visual check to ensure goods are in good condition.
  • Control and record stock movements in terms of cycle counting and bi-annual stocktakes.
  • Check for QC approval and reject if this is not evident.
  • Control and supervise the disposal of scrap, waste, and recyclable materials.
  • Ensure correct documentation is accompanying goods and correctly completed.
  • Ensure goods have correct code number and quantity. Use BOM if necessary.
  • Ensure goods are stacked in a neat and tidy condition.
  • Accurate control and flow of documentation.
  • Check weekly stock accuracy.
  • Supervise stores staff:
    • Use cycle counts
    • BOM
    • Yields
    • Report any discrepancy to Financial Manager for corrective action.
  • Manage concessions.
  • Able to work on your own. Initiative on problem-solving.
  • Reconcile stock.
  • Scrutinize find errors and the root cause of errors.
  • Control work orders.

