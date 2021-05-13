Supply Planner

Minimum Requirements:

3-year Tertiary Qualification in Commerce, Finance, Accounting, Supply Chain & Logistics

3-5 years in strategic and operational planning

Petrol Chemical environment will be advantage

Experience in developing/ maintaining active Supply Plans that balances constrained demand with supply

Responsibilities:

In-Bound / Raw Materials logistics / Capital Stewardship

– ensure optimal level of base oils and packaging materials to reduce working capital and ensuring cost effective logistics are utilized.

– Responsible for maintaining sufficient level of base oils and packaging materials to meet demand.).

Production Planning

– Plan, review and develop Master Production Schedule for monthly, weekly plan for Lubricants and procured finished product.

Distribution Planning

– Perform Distribution Planning (DRP) ensuring that all demand planning requirements have been included for distribution to 5 national 3PL depots in South Africa as well as warehouse at the manufacturing plant in Durban

Sales & Operation Planning

– Market area Supply Chain representative at Supply Review & pre-S&OP – responsible for identifying, resolving or escalating Supply issues.

– Resolve demand and supply issues, conduct root cause analysis of and variance and identify action plans.

Service Level Agreements

– Facilitates periodic (e.g. annual or more frequent) review of Service Level Agreements with endorsement at S&OP to balance service levels and cost to serve.

Project Management

– Responsible for operations and project management for the products and procurement sourcing strategy implementation.

Kindly be advised that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

