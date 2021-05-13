Systems Software Engineer

Qualification
- Matric + IT related qualification
Skills and experience required:
- Applicants must have at least 5 years experience in a similar position
- Experience in as many of the following: C#, WPF, MVC, ASP.Net, SQL, Server / T-SQL, Javascript, CSSAbility to consistently deliver high quality standards.
- Ability to deliver on tight deadlines in a high pressurized environment
Job description:
- Develop and maintain software to meets business needs
- Development of complex software systems
- Project manage all elements of software development
- Liaise with internal customers directly to understand the business and software needs
- Communicate project status and deliver on project deadlines
