Systems Software Engineer

Qualification

Matric + IT related qualification

Skills and experience required:

Applicants must have at least 5 years experience in a similar position

Experience in as many of the following: C#, WPF, MVC, ASP.Net, SQL, Server / T-SQL, Javascript, CSSAbility to consistently deliver high quality standards.

Ability to deliver on tight deadlines in a high pressurized environment

Job description:

Develop and maintain software to meets business needs

Development of complex software systems

Project manage all elements of software development

Liaise with internal customers directly to understand the business and software needs

Communicate project status and deliver on project deadlines

