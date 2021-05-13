Toolmaker at Defy Appliances

Conduct planned maintenance execution,

Conduct planned maintenance schedules,

Improve operational efficiency,

Ensure effective quality,

Ensure cost effective replacements of tools,

Maintenance of machines to the maximum up time,

Adhere to company health and safety and housekeeping standards,

Develop / fabricate new equipment,

Liaise with relevant departments regarding their specific requirements and train subordinates,

Limit reworks and non-conforming products.

Desired Skills:

Tool making

Precision engineering

CNC

Press tools

Machining

CNC operation

Numerical control

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Consumer Goods Manufacturing

5 to 10 years Tool / Die Making

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Defy Appliances is a South African white goods manufacturing company and is the largest manufacturer and distributor of major domestic appliances in Southern Africa. The company Defy Appliances is a South African white goods manufacturing company and is the largest manufacturer and distributor of major domestic appliances in Southern Africa. The company manufactures and develops a range of large appliances from gas stoves, refrigerators, washing machines and tumble dryers to continuous clean ovens and convection ovens.

It currently operates two factories:

– Jacobs (Durban) – manufactures free-standing stoves, built-in ovens and hobs, tumble dryers.

– Ezakheni (Ladysmith) – manufactures electric chest freezers and electric [URL Removed] company manufactured its first product, electric stoves, in 1932. In July 2011, the company was bought by Turkish based Arelik as part of its plan to expand into emerging markets in AfricaDefy in Ezakheni has an open vacancy for a Toolmaker within the Maintenance Department. Successful candidates will be working within the Ezakheni Factory (Ladysmith)

