Vesting Senior Manager

Minimum Requirements:
- Extensive Financial Services experience in a marketing/sales environment
- Sales and Operational Management/leadership of a team/unit
- Management Diploma
- Commercial/Financial or business-related diploma/degree
- CFP/RFP3 or equivalent (i.e.: 120 credits)
IT:
- MS: Office (Excel, Word, PP)
- Web based platform tool/site
- AUTONUB
- J-ISTELL/NUB 974
- E2 financials
Business/Management:
- Financial Services Industry Knowledge
- Relevant regulatory legislation and compliance knowledge (FAIS accredited)
- Legal technical Knowledge (product related)
- New and Existing business processes
- Advisor contracts and remuneration
- Sales and marketing processes and practices
- Leads management and campaigns/competitions
- Leadership and Management skills to manage staff
- Budgets and expense management
- SFA distribution model and value prop
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Contribute to the establishment and execution of the regional manpower and vesting strategy
- Drive best practice vesting methodology
- Build and promote a supportive development environment
- Create and drive robust vesting sales plans and retention
- Support and enable the DM’s/SM’s and their adviser’s portfolio
- Manage the effective incubator back-office support function
- Provide effective People and Performance Management
- Budgets and expense management of unit
Desired Skills:
- vesting manager
- AUTONUB
- Sales
- E2 financials
- CFP/RFP3
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree