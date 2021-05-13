Vesting Senior Manager

May 13, 2021

Minimum Requirements:

  • Extensive Financial Services experience in a marketing/sales environment
  • Sales and Operational Management/leadership of a team/unit
  • Management Diploma
  • Commercial/Financial or business-related diploma/degree
  • CFP/RFP3 or equivalent (i.e.: 120 credits)

IT:

  • MS: Office (Excel, Word, PP)
  • Web based platform tool/site
  • AUTONUB
  • J-ISTELL/NUB 974
  • E2 financials

Business/Management:

  • Financial Services Industry Knowledge
  • Relevant regulatory legislation and compliance knowledge (FAIS accredited)
  • Legal technical Knowledge (product related)
  • New and Existing business processes
  • Advisor contracts and remuneration
  • Sales and marketing processes and practices
  • Leads management and campaigns/competitions
  • Leadership and Management skills to manage staff
  • Budgets and expense management
  • SFA distribution model and value prop

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Contribute to the establishment and execution of the regional manpower and vesting strategy
  • Drive best practice vesting methodology
  • Build and promote a supportive development environment
  • Create and drive robust vesting sales plans and retention
  • Support and enable the DM’s/SM’s and their adviser’s portfolio
  • Manage the effective incubator back-office support function
  • Provide effective People and Performance Management
  • Budgets and expense management of unit

Desired Skills:

  • vesting manager
  • AUTONUB
  • Sales
  • E2 financials
  • CFP/RFP3

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

