Warehouse and Logistics Manager

JOB PURPOSE:

– To oversee warehouse, inventory control, material handling, customer service, transportation and planning workers/labour.

– To organise the effective storage and distribution of all material by ensuring that the right products are delivered to the right location on time and at a good cost.

– Involved in transportation, stock control, warehousing and monitoring the flow of goods.

Desired Skills:

warehousing control

Logistics Management

Managerial

Warehouse logistics

