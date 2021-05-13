Warehouse Manager

Ref 1283 Warehouse Manager Pinetown

Purpose of the Job:

To manage and oversee all raw material and packaging material supplied to the company for the manufacturing process as well as manage staff and company vehicles.

Technical Competencies & Experience:

Relevant qualification in supply chain and logistics

+/-5 years experience in a similar role

Experience working with raw materials

Knowledge of Food safety as well as QHSE

Experience in stock and inventory management (FIFO)

Experience managing budgets and staff

Experience overseeing deliveries received

Updating and maintaining records and database

Behavioral competencies:

Enjoy practical work

Good attention to detail

Good communication skills

Must be a team player

Must be knowledgeable and competent on Microsoft Office

Good memory and organizational skills

Safety conscious.

