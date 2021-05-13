Ref 1283 Warehouse Manager Pinetown
Purpose of the Job:
To manage and oversee all raw material and packaging material supplied to the company for the manufacturing process as well as manage staff and company vehicles.
Technical Competencies & Experience:
- Relevant qualification in supply chain and logistics
- +/-5 years experience in a similar role
- Experience working with raw materials
- Knowledge of Food safety as well as QHSE
- Experience in stock and inventory management (FIFO)
- Experience managing budgets and staff
- Experience overseeing deliveries received
- Updating and maintaining records and database
Behavioral competencies:
- Enjoy practical work
- Good attention to detail
- Good communication skills
- Must be a team player
- Must be knowledgeable and competent on Microsoft Office
- Good memory and organizational skills
- Safety conscious.
To apply, visit our website at [URL Removed]