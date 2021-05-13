Warehouse Manager

May 13, 2021

Ref 1283 Warehouse Manager Pinetown

Purpose of the Job:

To manage and oversee all raw material and packaging material supplied to the company for the manufacturing process as well as manage staff and company vehicles.

Technical Competencies & Experience:

  • Relevant qualification in supply chain and logistics
  • +/-5 years experience in a similar role
  • Experience working with raw materials
  • Knowledge of Food safety as well as QHSE
  • Experience in stock and inventory management (FIFO)
  • Experience managing budgets and staff
  • Experience overseeing deliveries received
  • Updating and maintaining records and database

Behavioral competencies:

  • Enjoy practical work
  • Good attention to detail
  • Good communication skills
  • Must be a team player
  • Must be knowledgeable and competent on Microsoft Office
  • Good memory and organizational skills
  • Safety conscious.

