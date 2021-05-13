We have an exciting opportunity for a Warehouse Manager at Healthcare & Mobility Africa, South Africa’s leading specialised mobility furniture manufacturer and supplier of mobility goods.
Due to continued growth and owing to our current contractors unable to manage the increase in business, we have decided to bring our delivery and installation in-house so as to provide our customers with an improved level of product and service.
It is a medium size bespoke warehouse with particular detail for quality and an immaculate working environment. The warehouse handles the distribution and installation of the goods with four delivery teams covering the northern provinces of SA.
The successful candidates’ responsibilities will include:
- The day to day running of the warehouse, delivery teams and regional customer care
- Ensuring staff adhere to uniform standards and professionalism
- Ensuring manufacturing standards are maintained of all goods supplied and received from the factory
- Factory visits weekly/monthly to ensure compliance and adherence
- Training and development of staff
- Safekeeping of all company assets and equipment
- Warehouse alarm system upkeep and maintenance
- Quality Control of all manufactured goods to required specification and ensuring the factory adheres to the time frame required to complete product
- Maximising deliveries and installations of products
- Logistics and route planning
- All stock and component part levels are maintained and replenished as required
- Managing staff including delivery teams, administrative staff and general workers
- Stock management
- Fleet management
- All HR related tasks
Minimum requirements
- Sound people and warehouse/logistics management experience
- 5 years’ experience in warehouse management
- Own transport and valid driver’s licence
A competitive salary and attractive incentive bonus are on offer
Desired Skills:
- Warehouse Management
- Operations Management
- Logistics Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Warehouse Operations
About The Employer:
Healthcare & Mobility Africa is South Africa’s largest importer, manufacturer and supplier of specialised mobility furniture and has been operating for over 12 Years in SA with a 23 year heritage in the UK. Its brands include Adjust4Sleep, Willowbrook Riser Recliner, Aqualift and Pride Mobility Scooters
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Incentive Bonus