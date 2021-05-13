Warehouse Manager at Healthcare & Mobility Africa

We have an exciting opportunity for a Warehouse Manager at Healthcare & Mobility Africa, South Africa’s leading specialised mobility furniture manufacturer and supplier of mobility goods.

Due to continued growth and owing to our current contractors unable to manage the increase in business, we have decided to bring our delivery and installation in-house so as to provide our customers with an improved level of product and service.

It is a medium size bespoke warehouse with particular detail for quality and an immaculate working environment. The warehouse handles the distribution and installation of the goods with four delivery teams covering the northern provinces of SA.

The successful candidates’ responsibilities will include:

The day to day running of the warehouse, delivery teams and regional customer care

Ensuring staff adhere to uniform standards and professionalism

Ensuring manufacturing standards are maintained of all goods supplied and received from the factory

Factory visits weekly/monthly to ensure compliance and adherence

Training and development of staff

Safekeeping of all company assets and equipment

Warehouse alarm system upkeep and maintenance

Quality Control of all manufactured goods to required specification and ensuring the factory adheres to the time frame required to complete product

Maximising deliveries and installations of products

Logistics and route planning

All stock and component part levels are maintained and replenished as required

Managing staff including delivery teams, administrative staff and general workers

Stock management

Fleet management

All HR related tasks

Minimum requirements

Sound people and warehouse/logistics management experience

5 years’ experience in warehouse management

Own transport and valid driver’s licence

A competitive salary and attractive incentive bonus are on offer

Desired Skills:

Warehouse Management

Operations Management

Logistics Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Warehouse Operations

About The Employer:

Healthcare & Mobility Africa is South Africa’s largest importer, manufacturer and supplier of specialised mobility furniture and has been operating for over 12 Years in SA with a 23 year heritage in the UK. Its brands include Adjust4Sleep, Willowbrook Riser Recliner, Aqualift and Pride Mobility Scooters

Employer & Job Benefits:

Incentive Bonus

