Workshop Foreman – Johannesburg

Our client is recruiting for a Workshop Foreman in Johannesburg.

Duties & Responsibilities

Support the Workshop Manager in a constructive manner, ensuring that the internal department relationships are properly maintained.

Motivate the workshop staff through sound leadership.

Give clear direction to all staff. Promote a sense of wellbeing and apply the belief of “care and growth”.

Apply strict measure to the company’s SHE policy at all times.

Install a culture of safety first. Ensure safety meetings are met weekly including reports which are included as addendums to company policy.

Condition report to be kept of all special tools, equipment, and workshop equipment.

Report to Workshop Manager on defective load equipment, such as overhead cranes, jacks and trestles’ and other lifting devices.

Build sound relationships with parts staff.

Build sound relationships with sublet suppliers.

Ensure Best Practices are always applied. Proper housekeeping, in and around the facility.

Be conscious of cost saving. Establish a culture of ‘waste not-want not”.

Keep the staff well informed of change within the company.

Share product information, make use of all electronic media and notice boards. Product bulletins etcetera.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Must come from Motor Industry

Must have Quality Control experience

Should you be interested please send cv to [Email Address Removed] Should you not hear from us within 2 weeks please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Maintain internal relationships

Direct staff

adhere to SHE policy

Conduct reports

Manage staff

Learn more/Apply for this position