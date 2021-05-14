Accountant – Manufacturing (ACA / ACCA / CIMA)

Well established Manufacturing Company is looking for an Accountant based in Hammarsdale

The purpose of this role is to take financial ownership of the manufacturing, variance, costing and fixed asset management / capex related activities across the regional manufacturing sites.

Requirements:

A recognised accounting qualification (ACA / ACCA / CIMA) or equivalent.

5 years + experience in managing reporting within a manufacturing environment.

Computer literate and experience of working with an ERP system.

MS Excel 2013 – ability to develop and manipulate data in worksheets including pivot tables, v-lookups and other analytical tools.

The skills to engage, influence and motivate both direct reports, peers and other key personnel.

Responsibilities:

Ensure the provision of accurate monthly manufacturing results as part of the month end reporting process.

Lead the preparation of annual budgets and quarterly forecasts across Regional Manufacturing Sites.

Ensure the accuracy of product costing and recovery rates across the Regional Manufacturing Sites.

Continually strive to improve the accounting systems, policies and processes associated with Manufacturing reporting and costing.

Ensure the accurate maintenance of financial records associated with manufacturing related activities.

Seek to optimise inventory through the provision of relevant financial information that identifies opportunities for improvement.

Manage the fixed assets register for the manufacturing sites and support the analysis and preparation of capital requests, forecasts, budget and strategic plans.

To support the development and maintenance of robust internal control procedures and appropriate insurances to safeguard the assets of the

To provide support to key stakeholders around strategic planning, organisational performance and operational day to day matters of manufacturing activities

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Accountant

Manufacturing

ACA

ACCA

CIMA

Management Reporting

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

