Accounts Manager (12 Months Contract) at Phaki Personnel Management Services

May 14, 2021

Job Purpose: The Accounts Manager will be responsible for proactive marketing, Sourcing and Management of Investments including client relationship managementKey Responsibilities:

  • Identify opportunities and proactively market and pursue new investment opportunities within the sector of responsibility.
  • Network with key role players in each sector.
  • Present product offerings to various stakeholders.
  • Negotiate and conclude business deals in line with divisional targets.
  • Develop and maintain client relationships.
  • Ensure process standards are adhered to for concluding investment approval.
  • Follow up and advise clients on progress of investment application.
  • Assist the Due Diligence team and Financial Analysts in sourcing data or information.
  • Utilise the analysed findings to prepare and submit the executive summary to the Credit Committee.
  • Manage the disbursement process and ensure the related standards are adhered to.
  • Manage and resolve conflict issues.
  • Ensure all procedures and processes comply with the required legislation and/or corporate policies.

The following minimum requirements should be met in order to be considered:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting / Finance / Agricultural Economics.
  • Three (3) years’ experience in an SMME financing environment.
  • Three (3) years’ proven experience in deal making.

Requisite Functional Competencies

  • Advanced knowledge of SMME financing products and application of financing instruments.
  • Detailed understanding of SMME market environment.
  • Strong customer acquisition, retention and relationship management skills.
  • Strong planning, organisational and negotiation skills.
  • High focus on results and customer satisfaction.
  • Ability to prioritise tasks and drive performance.
  • Entrepreneurial and commercial skills.
  • Knowledge of relevant legislation e.g. Banks Act, FAIS, FICA, NCA, PFMA etc.
  • Exceptional oral and written communication skills.
  • Knowledge and experience in Microsoft Office packages.
  • Must hold a valid driver’s license and own a reliable and roadworthy vehicle.
  • Must be persuasive, assertive and flexible.
  • Team and results focused.
  • Customer service orientated.

Learn more/Apply for this position