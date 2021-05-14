Accounts Manager (12 Months Contract) at Phaki Personnel Management Services

Job Purpose: The Accounts Manager will be responsible for proactive marketing, Sourcing and Management of Investments including client relationship managementKey Responsibilities:

Identify opportunities and proactively market and pursue new investment opportunities within the sector of responsibility.

Network with key role players in each sector.

Present product offerings to various stakeholders.

Negotiate and conclude business deals in line with divisional targets.

Develop and maintain client relationships.

Ensure process standards are adhered to for concluding investment approval.

Follow up and advise clients on progress of investment application.

Assist the Due Diligence team and Financial Analysts in sourcing data or information.

Utilise the analysed findings to prepare and submit the executive summary to the Credit Committee.

Manage the disbursement process and ensure the related standards are adhered to.

Manage and resolve conflict issues.

Ensure all procedures and processes comply with the required legislation and/or corporate policies.

The following minimum requirements should be met in order to be considered:

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting / Finance / Agricultural Economics.

Three (3) years’ experience in an SMME financing environment.

Three (3) years’ proven experience in deal making.

Requisite Functional Competencies

Advanced knowledge of SMME financing products and application of financing instruments.

Detailed understanding of SMME market environment.

Strong customer acquisition, retention and relationship management skills.

Strong planning, organisational and negotiation skills.

High focus on results and customer satisfaction.

Ability to prioritise tasks and drive performance.

Entrepreneurial and commercial skills.

Knowledge of relevant legislation e.g. Banks Act, FAIS, FICA, NCA, PFMA etc.

Exceptional oral and written communication skills.

Knowledge and experience in Microsoft Office packages.

Must hold a valid driver’s license and own a reliable and roadworthy vehicle.

Must be persuasive, assertive and flexible.

Team and results focused.

Customer service orientated.

Learn more/Apply for this position