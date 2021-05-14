Admin Clerk / Data Capturer at Rooted Recruitment

An opportunity exists for a suitably qualified candidate to apply for the position of Admin Clerk-Data Capturer in Bloemfontein.

Minimum Requirements :

Grade 12 / Matric

Computer literate

Knowledge of Laboratory Information and / or Healthcare Practice Management systems

Key Performance Areas:

Capturing data accurately and timeously to ensure quality outputs

Capturing patient information and medical aid details from Dr’s report forms to ensure correct processing

Ordering stationery to ensure ample resources available for effective service delivery.

Assisting on switchboard to ensure effective operations.

Accurate logging of patient registration forms onto computerized data base system according to SOP’s used for reports, medical aid or patient payment

Checking of registration forms on computer according to SOP for depandable and accurate patient results

Dispatching of specimens for processing in accordance with prescribed standard operating procedures and monitoring progress and filing of reports, including handling queries and report delivery, in line with prescribed turnaround time.

Performing hospital rounds to distribute reports and collect submitted samples for processing in accordance with relevant standard operating procedures.

Handling administrative queries and customer complaints to ensure timely resolution of queries and responses to complaints.

Tracking progress of sample delivery by couriers to ensure that specimens are received by the designated laboratory, processed and results returned timeously and in compliance with set standard operating procedures.

Investigating bottlenecks in pre-analytical laboratory processes and ensure timely resolution of challenges.

Ensuring basic housekeeping in own working area, including suitable cleaning and preparation of equipment according to set standard operating procedures.

Monitoring stock levels and orders additional stock to ensure the availability of required materials at all times and ensure delivery of stock to the doctor’s rooms.

Representing the organisation by applying the principles of customer care in the medical pathology field and interacts professionally and ethically with medical professionals and staff.

Managing the reception area, giving out relevant information and directing clients to relevant departments while offering excellent customer service

Receiving cash from patients and ensures banking of monies in accordance with relevant standard operating procedures.

Reporting incidents, loging customer complaints and problem solution, reading documents and actioning tasks on the laboratory information management system in compliance with relevant organisational policy

Responsible for adhering to uniform protocols as set standard operating procedures.

Responsible for specimen storage by scanning specimens electronically to ensure easy access to specimens for after requests

Performing maintenance of Laboratory equipment to ensure good working order

Maintaining good waste removal practices in accordance with Waste Removal Policies and Procedures

Responsible for own and new staff training records to ensure continuous development

Competencies:

Ability to cope with nervous / distressed patients

Ability to work in a pressured environment

Ability to work as part of a team

Adherence to company dress code

Administrative skills

Attention To Detail

Communication

Confidentiality / Sensitivity

Customer Orientation

Empathy

Flexibility

Interpersonal skills

Rule orientation

Business numeracy

Resilience

Compensation is commensurate with qualification and experience level.

Please submit your application for the position by COB on Monday the 17th of May 2021

Desired Skills:

Computer Skills

Data Capture

Switchboard

Reception

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

