BI Technical Lead at Datonomy Solutions

BI Technical LeadPreference will be given to Cape Town residents / or those willing to relocate to Cape [URL Removed] Purpose:A BI Technical Lead is an IT specialist with advanced analytical and technical skills who understands the data structures and various data sources, has the ability to orchestrate delivery with a complex series of stakeholders and is able to conceptualise solutions built on a hybrid of technologies with no real scope at the get go, i.e. create, navigate and negotiate the scope on the [URL Removed] Measurement:The performance of the BI Technical Lead can be measured by:
- Timely delivery of analysis, reports and data presentations to support business reviews.
- Turnaround time for answering a given business demand.
- User satisfaction.
- Effective solution design.
- Low error rate in deployed solutions.
- Efficient best practices and establishing suitable processes to ensure effective environment and solution management.
Output/Core Tasks:
- Design, document and communicate technical solutions that deliver on business requirements
- Fulfil the role of subject matter expert on all technical aspects of BI products
- Oversee all BI development / modelling activity incl. code reviews, issue resolution and general support
- Develop technical standards and best practices
- Identify opportunities to enhance and automate technical processes and solutions across BI projects and support operations
- Support developers / modellers to develop data and analytical models
- Form relationships and orchestrate delivery with key technical stakeholders across our business including architects
- Engage with technology vendors and external technical experts when conceptualising, designing or implementing technical solutions
- Attend and present solutions at internal architecture forums
- Designing (and assisting with design) of architecture used by specialists in solutions.
- Constant refinement to standardize and implement new functionality based on experience and lessons learnt
- Designing and building reusable artefacts to improve speed of delivery and reliability of solutions
- Identifying performance enhancements for BI and Integration solutions
- Troubleshoot technical issues such as database non-performance, integration failures and code failures.
- Resolve critical data modelling issues impacting the functionality of BI products in production.