BI Technical Lead at Datonomy Solutions

BI Technical LeadPreference will be given to Cape Town residents / or those willing to relocate to Cape [URL Removed] Purpose:A BI Technical Lead is an IT specialist with advanced analytical and technical skills who understands the data structures and various data sources, has the ability to orchestrate delivery with a complex series of stakeholders and is able to conceptualise solutions built on a hybrid of technologies with no real scope at the get go, i.e. create, navigate and negotiate the scope on the [URL Removed] Measurement:The performance of the BI Technical Lead can be measured by:

Timely delivery of analysis, reports and data presentations to support business reviews.

Turnaround time for answering a given business demand.

User satisfaction.

Effective solution design.

Low error rate in deployed solutions.

Efficient best practices and establishing suitable processes to ensure effective environment and solution management.

Output/Core Tasks:

Design, document and communicate technical solutions that deliver on business requirements

Fulfil the role of subject matter expert on all technical aspects of BI products

Oversee all BI development / modelling activity incl. code reviews, issue resolution and general support

Develop technical standards and best practices

Identify opportunities to enhance and automate technical processes and solutions across BI projects and support operations

Support developers / modellers to develop data and analytical models

Form relationships and orchestrate delivery with key technical stakeholders across our business including architects

Engage with technology vendors and external technical experts when conceptualising, designing or implementing technical solutions

Attend and present solutions at internal architecture forums

Designing (and assisting with design) of architecture used by specialists in solutions.

Constant refinement to standardize and implement new functionality based on experience and lessons learnt

Designing and building reusable artefacts to improve speed of delivery and reliability of solutions

Identifying performance enhancements for BI and Integration solutions

Troubleshoot technical issues such as database non-performance, integration failures and code failures.

Resolve critical data modelling issues impacting the functionality of BI products in production.

