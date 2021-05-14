Business Analyst (Contract)

Business Analyst
- 5 years overall BA experience of which 4+ must be on custom developed solutions
- 3-5 years in software development
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Skills and Experience:
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
- Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- User training
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
- Review and present proposed system solution to User Organization
- Business process analysis & translation into functional and technical specifications.
- Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing and analyzing functional requirements with Stakeholders
- Structuring and prioritizing business requirements and communicating plans with stakeholders for review and approval
- Translating and simplifying business requirements into technical requirements.
- Prioritize and organize requirements and create conceptual prototypes
- Document requirements in appropriate detailed user stories (Agile methodology) including acceptance criteria for testers.
- Master strategic business process modelling, traceability and quality management techniques
- Apply best practices for effective communication and problem-solving
- Understanding of systems engineering concepts
- The ability to conduct benefit analysis
- Business case development
- Identify effective solutions for business software system issues.
- Ability to work in a collaborative environment.
- Acts as a bridge and channel between the customer and the development team
Technical experience:
- Familiar with Java development environment
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
- Organized and highly analytical mind-set. Collaborating with other Business Analyst, Project Lead, UI/UX Designer and developers to resolve issues and ensuring solutions are viable and consistent
- Multi-tasking
- Leadership
- Planning and monitoring
- Proven record of complex problem solving and decision making
- Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita
Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful