Business Analyst (Contract)

May 14, 2021

Business Analyst

  • 5 years overall BA experience of which 4+ must be on custom developed solutions
  • 3-5 years in software development
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Skills and Experience:

  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • User training
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
  • Review and present proposed system solution to User Organization
  • Business process analysis & translation into functional and technical specifications.
  • Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing and analyzing functional requirements with Stakeholders
  • Structuring and prioritizing business requirements and communicating plans with stakeholders for review and approval
  • Translating and simplifying business requirements into technical requirements.
  • Prioritize and organize requirements and create conceptual prototypes
  • Document requirements in appropriate detailed user stories (Agile methodology) including acceptance criteria for testers.
  • Master strategic business process modelling, traceability and quality management techniques
  • Apply best practices for effective communication and problem-solving
  • Understanding of systems engineering concepts
  • The ability to conduct benefit analysis
  • Business case development
  • Identify effective solutions for business software system issues.
  • Ability to work in a collaborative environment.
  • Acts as a bridge and channel between the customer and the development team

Technical experience:

  • Familiar with Java development environment
  • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
  • Organized and highly analytical mind-set. Collaborating with other Business Analyst, Project Lead, UI/UX Designer and developers to resolve issues and ensuring solutions are viable and consistent
  • Multi-tasking
  • Leadership
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Proven record of complex problem solving and decision making
  • Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines

