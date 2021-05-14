Business Analyst (Contract)

Business Analyst

5 years overall BA experience of which 4+ must be on custom developed solutions

3-5 years in software development

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Skills and Experience:

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives

Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

User training

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project

Review and present proposed system solution to User Organization

Business process analysis & translation into functional and technical specifications.

Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing and analyzing functional requirements with Stakeholders

Structuring and prioritizing business requirements and communicating plans with stakeholders for review and approval

Translating and simplifying business requirements into technical requirements.

Prioritize and organize requirements and create conceptual prototypes

Document requirements in appropriate detailed user stories (Agile methodology) including acceptance criteria for testers.

Master strategic business process modelling, traceability and quality management techniques

Apply best practices for effective communication and problem-solving

Understanding of systems engineering concepts

The ability to conduct benefit analysis

Business case development

Identify effective solutions for business software system issues.

Ability to work in a collaborative environment.

Acts as a bridge and channel between the customer and the development team

Technical experience:

Familiar with Java development environment

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Organized and highly analytical mind-set. Collaborating with other Business Analyst, Project Lead, UI/UX Designer and developers to resolve issues and ensuring solutions are viable and consistent

Multi-tasking

Leadership

Planning and monitoring

Proven record of complex problem solving and decision making

Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

