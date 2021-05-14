Business Analyst – Employee Benefits at Deloitte 4

Our client is looking for a Business Analyst with Employment Benefits (EB) experience within the investments, insurance industry.The responsibilities are not limited to:

Workshop facilitation in order to collect client requirements and perform analysis for projects. Responsible for analysing problems, co-creating solutions with the development team. Responsible for story definition, story writing and acceptance criteria Managing execution, highlighting risks and dependencies, and resolving conflicts (where necessary). Keeping project scope in check (in conjunction with Product Owner). Ensuring that the solutions as implemented meet expectations. Drive and support effective teamwork within the department. Conduct system integration and functional testing. Support the roll out of new technical solution and /or changes. Seek opportunities to continuously improve the current system. Assistance to Operational Support area.



Desired Skills:

