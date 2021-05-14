Business Analyst – Employee Benefits at Deloitte 4

May 14, 2021

Our client is looking for a Business Analyst with Employment Benefits (EB) experience within the investments, insurance industry.The responsibilities are not limited to:

    • Workshop facilitation in order to collect client requirements and perform analysis for projects.
    • Responsible for analysing problems, co-creating solutions with the development team.
    • Responsible for story definition, story writing and acceptance criteria
    • Managing execution, highlighting risks and dependencies, and resolving conflicts (where necessary).
    • Keeping project scope in check (in conjunction with Product Owner).
    • Ensuring that the solutions as implemented meet expectations.
    • Drive and support effective teamwork within the department.
    • Conduct system integration and functional testing.
    • Support the roll out of new technical solution and /or changes.
    • Seek opportunities to continuously improve the current system.
    • Assistance to Operational Support area.

Desired Skills:

  • Business
  • Analyst
  • Employee
  • Benefits

