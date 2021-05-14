Business Analyst – Employee Benefits at Deloitte 4

Our client is looking for a Business Analyst with Employment Benefits (EB) experience within the investments, insurance industry.The responsibilities are not limited to:
- Workshop facilitation in order to collect client requirements and perform analysis for projects.
- Responsible for analysing problems, co-creating solutions with the development team.
- Responsible for story definition, story writing and acceptance criteria
- Managing execution, highlighting risks and dependencies, and resolving conflicts (where necessary).
- Keeping project scope in check (in conjunction with Product Owner).
- Ensuring that the solutions as implemented meet expectations.
- Drive and support effective teamwork within the department.
- Conduct system integration and functional testing.
- Support the roll out of new technical solution and /or changes.
- Seek opportunities to continuously improve the current system.
- Assistance to Operational Support area.
Desired Skills:
- Business
- Analyst
- Employee
- Benefits