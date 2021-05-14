Business (BI) Intelligence Analyst (CH618) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the Banking industry is looking for a Business Intelligence Analyst. The purpose of the role is to utilise Data and Analytical skills to provide support to the wider Data & Analytics team, to specified internal clients within the Bank, and to Key business Forums and Committees. This would enable business to make better decision, and faster.
Experience:
At least 5 years experience in a reporting/analysis role, including experience in and understanding of database structure design and data extraction principles
- 5+ years experience in an Analysis role
- Data Modelling experience
- SQL or SAS experience
- Excel experience (advanced level)
- QlikView, PowerBI or Visual Basic experience (advantage)
- Sound exposure and understanding of the Credit life cycle or parts thereof (e.g., Granting, Credit Book, Collections or Recoveries) is very beneficial
Qualifications
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational (Minimum)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Computer Science, Statistics , Finance, Mathematics or Actuarial Science (Minimum)
- A relevant post-graduate qualification in Computer Science, Statistics , Finance, Mathematics or Actuarial Science (Ideal)
Knowledge
Minimum: Knowledge and understanding of:
- Business Analysis & Requirements gathering
- Financial systems & procedures
- Database design principles
Ideal: Knowledge and understanding of:
Operational environment
The company objectives (i.e., productivity, profit, efficiency, processes and procedures and client service)
Skills
- Business Acumen
- Influencing Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Communications Skills
- Consultation skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Problem solving skills
- Attention to Detail
- Analytical Skills
- Business writing skills
- Reporting Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Presentation Skills
Responsibilities:
Take ownership and responsibility for allocated value stream
- Show interest in understanding the allocated client area: ask relevant questions
- Responsible for effectively and efficiently addressing client queries / questions
- Maintain integrity of existing reports or analysis affecting area.
- Escalate to Guild Manager: Analytics where appropriate
- Ask relevant questions to ensure understanding of the core business need driving the specific request
- Interact with business users on a business level to understand the potential risk / business impact of need
- Deliver business requirements
- Translate business needs into technical/system requirements applicable to business
- Ensure the business requirement is clearly documented using the appropriate documentation
- Include projected timelines to address business need
- Discuss business requirement and timelines with Data Product Owner to prioritise tasks
- During engagement with Data Product Owner:
- o Provide high-level overview of business requirement / matter to discuss
- o Estimate the impact / potential risk of business issue:
- o Provide the relevant / specific detailed information upon request
- End-to-end data driven analysis to address business need
- Identify potential business triggers that impact reports
- Assess potential / evaluate impact of trigger on report
- Prepare formal communication / feedback to stakeholders on developed report or requested analysis in an understandable format
- Responsible for to review and provide feedback on the communication / feedback reports generate by team members
- Reporting
- Development of new reports
- Maintenance & enhancement of existing reports
- Distribution of reports to clients (may utilise Reporting Analyst)
- Ensure reports released during production cycle
Ensure adherence to best practice principles and processes
- Adhere to agreed housekeeping principles on internal folders and databases.
- Ensure regular reviews & clean-ups of own work
- Adhere to BI best practices to ensure continuity in all tasks.
- Assist with the establishment of processes to ensure effective resolution of all queries
Stakeholder Engagement
This includes taking ownership / operating as a primary contact for internal clients on 2 or more specific process/product area/channel/divisions
Quality assurance
Consistently produce business insight with pinpoint accuracy together with high quality recommendations that are ready for implementation and have direct benefit to bank.
Level of Complexity
Level of analysis is complex (required to be able to join data and source information from multiple sources/processes) and develop appropriate metrics and measures on this information for analysis and interpretation
Additional Information
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Clear criminal and credit record