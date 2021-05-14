Business (BI) Intelligence Analyst (CH618) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the Banking industry is looking for a Business Intelligence Analyst. The purpose of the role is to utilise Data and Analytical skills to provide support to the wider Data & Analytics team, to specified internal clients within the Bank, and to Key business Forums and Committees. This would enable business to make better decision, and faster.

Experience:

At least 5 years experience in a reporting/analysis role, including experience in and understanding of database structure design and data extraction principles

5+ years experience in an Analysis role

Data Modelling experience

SQL or SAS experience

Excel experience (advanced level)

QlikView, PowerBI or Visual Basic experience (advantage)

Sound exposure and understanding of the Credit life cycle or parts thereof (e.g., Granting, Credit Book, Collections or Recoveries) is very beneficial

Qualifications

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational (Minimum)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Computer Science, Statistics , Finance, Mathematics or Actuarial Science (Minimum)

A relevant post-graduate qualification in Computer Science, Statistics , Finance, Mathematics or Actuarial Science (Ideal)

Knowledge

Minimum: Knowledge and understanding of:

Business Analysis & Requirements gathering

Financial systems & procedures

Database design principles

Ideal: Knowledge and understanding of:

Operational environment

The company objectives (i.e., productivity, profit, efficiency, processes and procedures and client service)



Skills

Business Acumen

Influencing Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Communications Skills

Consultation skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Problem solving skills

Attention to Detail

Analytical Skills

Business writing skills

Reporting Skills

Facilitation Skills

Presentation Skills

Responsibilities:

Take ownership and responsibility for allocated value stream

Show interest in understanding the allocated client area: ask relevant questions

Responsible for effectively and efficiently addressing client queries / questions

Maintain integrity of existing reports or analysis affecting area.

Escalate to Guild Manager: Analytics where appropriate

Ask relevant questions to ensure understanding of the core business need driving the specific request

Interact with business users on a business level to understand the potential risk / business impact of need

Deliver business requirements

Translate business needs into technical/system requirements applicable to business

Ensure the business requirement is clearly documented using the appropriate documentation

Include projected timelines to address business need

Discuss business requirement and timelines with Data Product Owner to prioritise tasks

During engagement with Data Product Owner:

o Provide high-level overview of business requirement / matter to discuss

o Estimate the impact / potential risk of business issue:

o Provide the relevant / specific detailed information upon request

End-to-end data driven analysis to address business need

Identify potential business triggers that impact reports

Assess potential / evaluate impact of trigger on report

Prepare formal communication / feedback to stakeholders on developed report or requested analysis in an understandable format

Responsible for to review and provide feedback on the communication / feedback reports generate by team members

Reporting

Development of new reports

Maintenance & enhancement of existing reports

Distribution of reports to clients (may utilise Reporting Analyst)

Ensure reports released during production cycle

Ensure adherence to best practice principles and processes

Adhere to agreed housekeeping principles on internal folders and databases.

Ensure regular reviews & clean-ups of own work

Adhere to BI best practices to ensure continuity in all tasks.

Assist with the establishment of processes to ensure effective resolution of all queries

Stakeholder Engagement

This includes taking ownership / operating as a primary contact for internal clients on 2 or more specific process/product area/channel/divisions

Quality assurance

Consistently produce business insight with pinpoint accuracy together with high quality recommendations that are ready for implementation and have direct benefit to bank.

Level of Complexity

Level of analysis is complex (required to be able to join data and source information from multiple sources/processes) and develop appropriate metrics and measures on this information for analysis and interpretation

Additional Information

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Clear criminal and credit record

