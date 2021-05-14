Business Value Stream Architect

Are you analytically strong and have problem solving skills, Our client in FMCG is looking for the Business Value Stream Architect who will be responsible for the business engagements and building strong relationships across the organisation to join team.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Engage with Group Exco regularly to ensure they are always up to date and up to speed with what is going on in IT

Keep all Leaders at GM Level across the organisation fully informed and updated on all IT matters affecting them and their divisions

Keep engaging daily with Business on problem areas in IT that affect them or could affect them

Engage Business on Project Ownership and Sponsorship and ensure they are always fully appraised of their responsibilities around their Projects

REQUIREMENTS:

BSc (Information Systems) or similar; TOGAF or similar Architecture certification

10+ years in IT Architect role (architecture; analyst; application development; SDLC)

In depth knowledge Oracle and Microsoft technologies; IT architectures (Cloud architecture and on premise); business process modelling; architecture modelling; ERP, CRM, SCM, HCM and Finance applications; integration (B2B / SOA), BI, digitalization and mobile applications commerce domains

KEY ATTRIBUTES:

Strong knowledge of IT Enterprise Architecture disciplines – including information/data architecture, application architecture and technology architecture

Email: [Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position