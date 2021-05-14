Business & Wellbeing Manager at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A global Data Specialist seeks a Business & Wellbeing Manager to build and maintain a strong sense of community and belonging across their cross-functional teams in Budapest as well as driving the culture of the business across teams based in Cape Town, Budapest, London and U.S. You will be the voice of the people to Cape Town HQ, translating global initiatives to people on the ground and responsible for championing the company values & [URL Removed] local employees to create a sense of community across all teams in your location.

Have your finger on the pulse of the community, having 1:1s, picking up themes and flagging issues to ensure high levels of engagement and retention.

Build strong relationships with senior stakeholders in London HQ, be a bridge between them and the local community, give local context and educate them on the local culture.

Organise local events (learning, fireside chats, run local all hands) and own the engagement calendar.

Promote policies and tools to ensure the office has a smooth operating rhythm.

Responsible for the physical office, manage vendor contracts and ensure the space is fit for purpose.

Identify and setup training opportunities.

Support the People Team in delivering a top quality on and off boarding experience for all employees.

Work with the Recruitment Team to build the companys local presence and employer brand.

Integral in completing end of year processes, budgeting, performance management and salary benchmarking.

Own delivery of actions following our quarterly engagement surveys.

Identify any gaps in our employee experience and suggest new initiative to help make the company a great place to work.

Ensure the business takes every opportunity to champion Diversity & Inclusion at a local level.

REQUIREMENTS:

Proven experience of spearheading company culture.

Skilled in delivering upwards feedback.

Excellent people management, communication and influencing skills.

Experience of working in a fast-moving international environment.

Self-starting and pro-active, you will enjoy seeking out problems and find creative solutions.

Experience of working/ managing in a remote environment.

