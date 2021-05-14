Business & Wellbeing Manager at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A global Data Specialist seeks a Business & Wellbeing Manager to build and maintain a strong sense of community and belonging across their cross-functional teams in Budapest as well as driving the culture of the business across teams based in Cape Town, Budapest, London and U.S. You will be the voice of the people to Cape Town HQ, translating global initiatives to people on the ground and responsible for championing the company values & [URL Removed] local employees to create a sense of community across all teams in your location.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Proven experience of spearheading company culture.
- Skilled in delivering upwards feedback.
- Excellent people management, communication and influencing skills.
- Experience of working in a fast-moving international environment.
- Self-starting and pro-active, you will enjoy seeking out problems and find creative solutions.
- Experience of working/ managing in a remote environment.
While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.