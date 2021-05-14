C# Full Stack Developer

Minimum years of experience:

6+ Years

Minimum qualification required:

Degree in IT or relevant experience

Role tasks:

We are looking for a C# Full Stack Developer to join our company teams of rock-solid cloud specialists developing Industrial IoT solutions for the company plants.

In this position, you will take a lead role in the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0) and work with latest technologies and trends, which mainly include topics like Cloud and Edge computing, Human-to-machine or Machine-to-machine communication.

Our IoT services mainly run on the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform. If you are a passionate developer, are thrilled about new technology, are full of energy and ambition and seeking a challenge, this is the right position for you.

Technical / Functional skills (e.g., SAP module, Java, Microsoft Azure etc.):

Technical knowledge – Required:

At least 6 years worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies

Well versed in HTML, CSS and JavaScript (competency in Angular Version 9 is a big plus)

Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture

Experience with:

Azure DevOps

Visual Studio IDE

Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment

REST

Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases

Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.

Technical knowledge – Advantage:

Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps:

MS Azure:

IoT-Hub

Event-Hub

Service Bus

Stream Analytics

Function Applications etc.

Well versed in code architecture and patterns:

Domains-driven design (DDD)

Command Query Responsibility Segregation (CQRS)

Factory pattern

Repo pattern etc.

Experience in implementing and monitoring Microsoft Azure solutions

Professional experience:

Understanding of:

Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends

Websites including: create, configure, monitor and deploy a website. MS Azure is advantageous.

Authentication concepts & patterns, such as Active Directory Domain Services (Kerberos, LDAP, etc.) and as well as Federation, OAuth, and another web-based authentication.

Qualifications required:

IT degree or diploma

Qualifications advantage:

Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate

AZ-203: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure

