C# Full Stack Developer

May 14, 2021

Minimum years of experience:

6+ Years

Minimum qualification required:

Degree in IT or relevant experience

Role tasks:

  • We are looking for a C# Full Stack Developer to join our company teams of rock-solid cloud specialists developing Industrial IoT solutions for the company plants.
  • In this position, you will take a lead role in the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0) and work with latest technologies and trends, which mainly include topics like Cloud and Edge computing, Human-to-machine or Machine-to-machine communication.
  • Our IoT services mainly run on the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform. If you are a passionate developer, are thrilled about new technology, are full of energy and ambition and seeking a challenge, this is the right position for you.

Technical / Functional skills (e.g., SAP module, Java, Microsoft Azure etc.):

Technical knowledge – Required:

  • At least 6 years worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies
  • Well versed in HTML, CSS and JavaScript (competency in Angular Version 9 is a big plus)
  • Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
  • Experience with:
  • Azure DevOps
  • Visual Studio IDE
  • Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment
  • REST
  • Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases
  • Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.

Technical knowledge – Advantage:

  • Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps:
  • MS Azure:
  • IoT-Hub
  • Event-Hub
  • Service Bus
  • Stream Analytics
  • Function Applications etc.
  • Well versed in code architecture and patterns:
  • Domains-driven design (DDD)
  • Command Query Responsibility Segregation (CQRS)
  • Factory pattern
  • Repo pattern etc.
  • Experience in implementing and monitoring Microsoft Azure solutions

Professional experience:

  • Understanding of:
  • Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends
  • Websites including: create, configure, monitor and deploy a website. MS Azure is advantageous.
  • Authentication concepts & patterns, such as Active Directory Domain Services (Kerberos, LDAP, etc.) and as well as Federation, OAuth, and another web-based authentication.

Qualifications required:

  • IT degree or diploma

Qualifications advantage:

  • Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate
  • AZ-203: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

