Minimum years of experience:
6+ Years
Minimum qualification required:
Degree in IT or relevant experience
Role tasks:
- We are looking for a C# Full Stack Developer to join our company teams of rock-solid cloud specialists developing Industrial IoT solutions for the company plants.
- In this position, you will take a lead role in the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0) and work with latest technologies and trends, which mainly include topics like Cloud and Edge computing, Human-to-machine or Machine-to-machine communication.
- Our IoT services mainly run on the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform. If you are a passionate developer, are thrilled about new technology, are full of energy and ambition and seeking a challenge, this is the right position for you.
Technical / Functional skills (e.g., SAP module, Java, Microsoft Azure etc.):
Technical knowledge – Required:
- At least 6 years worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies
- Well versed in HTML, CSS and JavaScript (competency in Angular Version 9 is a big plus)
- Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
- Experience with:
- Azure DevOps
- Visual Studio IDE
- Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment
- REST
- Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases
- Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.
Technical knowledge – Advantage:
- Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps:
- MS Azure:
- IoT-Hub
- Event-Hub
- Service Bus
- Stream Analytics
- Function Applications etc.
- Well versed in code architecture and patterns:
- Domains-driven design (DDD)
- Command Query Responsibility Segregation (CQRS)
- Factory pattern
- Repo pattern etc.
- Experience in implementing and monitoring Microsoft Azure solutions
Professional experience:
- Understanding of:
- Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends
- Websites including: create, configure, monitor and deploy a website. MS Azure is advantageous.
- Authentication concepts & patterns, such as Active Directory Domain Services (Kerberos, LDAP, etc.) and as well as Federation, OAuth, and another web-based authentication.
Qualifications required:
- IT degree or diploma
Qualifications advantage:
- Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate
- AZ-203: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure
