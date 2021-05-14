Category Specialist (Tilling) at Massbuild

To optimize the category through correct product selection and display in order to enhance customer service and sales
FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:
Assist in the application of merchandising standards
- Assist in merchandising layouts and standards are standardized throughout region
- Assist in merchandising standards are applied to ensure that stock is accessible and available. Assist in ensuring layout is customer friendly and product description on signage is accurate
- Assist in with communication with the article master/buying department to institute any changes to product description
- Check flow of sales and recommend improvements to ensure that process and documentation does not cause inconvenience to contractors
- Assist in identifying KVI lines and advise to ensure that service levels are [Email Address Removed]st in pricing of KVIs by conducting regular competitor analyses and ensuring that we are market leaders
- Communicate with the buying team with regard to new product lines and promotional activity
Improve customer service to contractors
- Develop relationships with contractors through the provision of expert advice and guidance
- Conduct forums with contractors to understand their requirements and obtain feedback in terms of how we can enhance our service levels
- To facilitate and support KAM and Rep sales to achieve targets.
Develop relationships with stakeholders
- Improve supplier relationships through regular collaboration
- Achieve as much product information as possible in order to build and maintain a library of information with regard to product
- Develop relationships with store management team and provide feedback in terms of customer/contractor queries and or issues
Manage and motivate staff
- Assist with input into ideal staffing structures for relevant department and benchmark all stores accordingly
- Identify need for setting up of forums to train KAM and Reps on technical aspects of products
- Arrange supplier training of KAMS and Reps and where possible arrange factory visits
- Ensure KAMS and Reps are adequately trained in customer service and have good knowledge of product by ensuring attendance of in house training programs and supplier driven technical training. Assess competence of KAMS and Reps in each branch
- Manage productivity of KAMS and Reps by setting sales targets and introducing reward and recognition programs to keep KAMS and Reps motivated
Requirements:
- Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications & Experience required for this position
- Must have Matric At least 5 years’ experience in similar customer service position
- Good knowledge of MS Office suite of programs Must have strong Technical Knowledge of the Product for both local and international Markets
Competencies & Skills
- Strengthen Reputation and Local Involvement
- Ensure customer / Member Centered Performance
- Ensure Execution and Achieve Results
- Ensure Planning and Improvement
Desired Skills:
- – Strengthen Reputation and Local Involvement
- – Ensure customer / Member Centered Performance
- –
- Ensure Execution and Achieve Results
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric