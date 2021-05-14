Category Specialist (Tilling) at Massbuild

To optimize the category through correct product selection and display in order to enhance customer service and sales

FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:

Assist in the application of merchandising standards

Assist in merchandising layouts and standards are standardized throughout region

Assist in merchandising standards are applied to ensure that stock is accessible and available. Assist in ensuring layout is customer friendly and product description on signage is accurate

Assist in with communication with the article master/buying department to institute any changes to product description

Check flow of sales and recommend improvements to ensure that process and documentation does not cause inconvenience to contractors

Assist in identifying KVI lines and advise to ensure that service levels are [Email Address Removed] st in pricing of KVIs by conducting regular competitor analyses and ensuring that we are market leaders

Communicate with the buying team with regard to new product lines and promotional activity

Improve customer service to contractors

Develop relationships with contractors through the provision of expert advice and guidance

Conduct forums with contractors to understand their requirements and obtain feedback in terms of how we can enhance our service levels

To facilitate and support KAM and Rep sales to achieve targets.

Develop relationships with stakeholders

Improve supplier relationships through regular collaboration

Achieve as much product information as possible in order to build and maintain a library of information with regard to product

Develop relationships with store management team and provide feedback in terms of customer/contractor queries and or issues

Manage and motivate staff

Assist with input into ideal staffing structures for relevant department and benchmark all stores accordingly

Identify need for setting up of forums to train KAM and Reps on technical aspects of products

Arrange supplier training of KAMS and Reps and where possible arrange factory visits

Ensure KAMS and Reps are adequately trained in customer service and have good knowledge of product by ensuring attendance of in house training programs and supplier driven technical training. Assess competence of KAMS and Reps in each branch

Manage productivity of KAMS and Reps by setting sales targets and introducing reward and recognition programs to keep KAMS and Reps motivated

Requirements:

Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications & Experience required for this position

Must have Matric At least 5 years’ experience in similar customer service position

Good knowledge of MS Office suite of programs Must have strong Technical Knowledge of the Product for both local and international Markets

Competencies & Skills

Strengthen Reputation and Local Involvement

Ensure customer / Member Centered Performance

Ensure Execution and Achieve Results

Ensure Planning and Improvement

Desired Skills:

– Strengthen Reputation and Local Involvement

– Ensure customer / Member Centered Performance

–

Ensure Execution and Achieve Results

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position