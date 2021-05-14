Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Take charge of the technological vision, strategies & resources of a dynamic provider of innovative Financial Solutions based in Westlake seeking your IT expertise to be their next Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Partnering with the business and as a trusted advisor you will be expected to contribute to its success and growth by providing cost effective, efficient, and progressive IT solutions. You will require a relevant Post-grad tertiary qualification with a Bachelors/Advanced Diploma in IT/Engineering or related field, have 10-15 years experience in a similar senior position including managing an IT team. You must also be able to manage multiple stakeholders expectations/requests from various business units & have hands-on experience with complex Project [URL Removed] the strategy for technology platforms, partnerships, and external relationships. As CTO you will have oversight of the entire IT function including: Service Desk, Desktop Support, Infrastructure and Facilities.

Define and communicate the vision and strategy for the IT function and partner with CISO to ensure IT governance and Compliance requirements are met.

Formulate ICT strategy in line with the company-wide strategy and ensure implementation thereof. Ensure the delivery of capabilities required to achieve business success. Align the ICT roadmap and ICT organisations strategies with business imperative.

Responsible for the leading, coaching, and managing of IT leadership and delivery of IT teams. You will need to be a strong people leader who recognises that people (Talent) are the most important key to successfully scale a business and manage your team accordingly.

Identify, compare, select, and implement technology solutions to meet current and future needs. Lead the process to identify and evaluate internal tech capabilities and strengths, assess external tech opportunities and threats, as key inputs to making the best decisions on ICT strategy.

Manage and optimize infrastructure assets to satisfy internal financial targets, including but not limited to: Ensuring the optimal structure of assets.

Overseeing and management IT budgets to make sure there are no unnecessary expenditures.

Making key infrastructure decisions relating to Cloud vs On-Premises.

Optimising technology platforms and creating plans for remedial action where applicable.

Tracking, analysing, and monitoring technology performance metrics.

Create overall technology standards and practices and ensure adherence including the development of well documented standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Keep abreast of new trends and best practices in the technology landscape.

Ensure that good governance processes and frameworks are used to manage the responsibilities for IT to both protect the business and enable transformation, change and growth.

Management of service providers and service level agreements.

Chair a group-wide IT Steering Committee.

Manage key stakeholder relationships across the Group.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Relevant Post-Graduate qualification required. Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma in IT, Engineering, or any related area of study.

Experience/Skills

At least 10 – 15 years experience in a similar senior IT position (Head of IT/CTO) as well as experience in managing an IT team is an essential requirement. Senior level management experience required for this key leadership role.

Experience managing a diverse IT landscape is ideal.

Hands-on experience with complex Project Management.

Manage multiple stakeholders expectations / requests from various business units; ability to deal with all levels of people in the business.

ATTRIBUTES:

Outstanding communication, interpersonal and leadership skills.

Excellent organisational and time-management skills.

Proactive/ able to take initiative.

Ability to see the big picture while also having attention to detail when needed.

Effective negotiation and vendor management skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

