Citrix appoints EMEA emerging markets channel director

Citrix has announced the appointment of Wojtek Zyczynski to the position of EMEA emerging markets channel director.

Most recently in a leadership role aimed, among other things, at transforming the distribution and partner channel in Poland at Microsoft, he joined Citrix on 4 May 2021.

Zyczynski will report to Pilkku Aasma, vice-president: partner sales EMEA at Citrix.

“The market for Citrix partners has evolved from virtualization to encompass the delivery of intelligent digital workspaces including hybrid cloud and SaaS-based applications, so, I’m joining Citrix with great enthusiasm,” says Zyczynski. “Our hybrid multi-cloud solutions are the best way for partners to help customers adapt to uncertainty, ensure business continuity and better position themselves to seize new opportunities.”

Wojtek has worked in the IT industry for two decades. During his 13-year tenure in Microsoft he was involved in the transformation of the distribution and partner channel in Poland, sales to small and medium business/corporate, public sector, and managing the marketing and operations of Microsoft Poland. For the last four years, Wojtek was part of the subsidiary leadership team, leading partner organization.

He is a graduate of Warsaw University, Wroclaw Banking School, and Cambridge University, and currently lives in Poland. In his free time he is deepening his knowledge about airplanes and discovering new places to visit, so looking forward to reopening the possibility to travel.