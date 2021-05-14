Commercial Underwriter at Headhunters

May 14, 2021

A dynamic and leading Financial Services and Insurance Company is currently looking to employ a fully qualified Underwriter.

PURPOSE OF THE FUNCTION

To assist with all administration regarding short-term policies. Receiving and processing of new client applications, and data capture regarding short-term clients and general office clerical work.

To perform all duties related to personal and commercial underwriting.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

  • Matric or relevant college experience.
  • Fully qualified, with all the relevant credits to be able to do commercial underwriting, without supervision.
  • Representative on Regulatory Register & Fit & Proper Requirements.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES

  • New client application process and administration of existing clients.
  • Process application documents and capture client on database, allocated to you.
  • Assist clients with all documentation, and cover requirements, quotes to finalize cover.
  • Ensure all required documentation is followed up and completed.
  • Validate if Re-Insurance is required.
  • Validate Assist cover.
  • Validate endorsements / amendment on policies.
  • Validate and amend rates on policies.
  • Capture client on existing system.
  • Ensure that all FICA documentation is completed and obtained.
  • Capture all changes and cover requested by client and forward to insurer.
  • Ensure that instruction given to insurer is correctly done on new schedule received.
  • Handle all client enquiries and appropriate solution process.
  • Follow-up and confirm changes are in effect and diarise for correspondence.
  • Draft confirmation letter and forward to client.
  • Record all document flow, posted, and e-mailed articles.

