Commercial Underwriter at Headhunters

A dynamic and leading Financial Services and Insurance Company is currently looking to employ a fully qualified Underwriter.

PURPOSE OF THE FUNCTION

To assist with all administration regarding short-term policies. Receiving and processing of new client applications, and data capture regarding short-term clients and general office clerical work.

To perform all duties related to personal and commercial underwriting.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Matric or relevant college experience.

Fully qualified, with all the relevant credits to be able to do commercial underwriting, without supervision.

Representative on Regulatory Register & Fit & Proper Requirements.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES

New client application process and administration of existing clients.

Process application documents and capture client on database, allocated to you.

Assist clients with all documentation, and cover requirements, quotes to finalize cover.

Ensure all required documentation is followed up and completed.

Validate if Re-Insurance is required.

Validate Assist cover.

Validate endorsements / amendment on policies.

Validate and amend rates on policies.

Capture client on existing system.

Ensure that all FICA documentation is completed and obtained.

Capture all changes and cover requested by client and forward to insurer.

Ensure that instruction given to insurer is correctly done on new schedule received.

Handle all client enquiries and appropriate solution process.

Follow-up and confirm changes are in effect and diarise for correspondence.

Draft confirmation letter and forward to client.

Record all document flow, posted, and e-mailed articles.

Learn more/Apply for this position