Commercial Underwriter at Headhunters

A dynamic and leading Financial Services and Insurance Company is currently looking to employ a fully qualified Underwriter.
PURPOSE OF THE FUNCTION
To assist with all administration regarding short-term policies. Receiving and processing of new client applications, and data capture regarding short-term clients and general office clerical work.
To perform all duties related to personal and commercial underwriting.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
- Matric or relevant college experience.
- Fully qualified, with all the relevant credits to be able to do commercial underwriting, without supervision.
- Representative on Regulatory Register & Fit & Proper Requirements.
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES
- New client application process and administration of existing clients.
- Process application documents and capture client on database, allocated to you.
- Assist clients with all documentation, and cover requirements, quotes to finalize cover.
- Ensure all required documentation is followed up and completed.
- Validate if Re-Insurance is required.
- Validate Assist cover.
- Validate endorsements / amendment on policies.
- Validate and amend rates on policies.
- Capture client on existing system.
- Ensure that all FICA documentation is completed and obtained.
- Capture all changes and cover requested by client and forward to insurer.
- Ensure that instruction given to insurer is correctly done on new schedule received.
- Handle all client enquiries and appropriate solution process.
- Follow-up and confirm changes are in effect and diarise for correspondence.
- Draft confirmation letter and forward to client.
- Record all document flow, posted, and e-mailed articles.