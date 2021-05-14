Creative Director at Nedbank

- We are looking for a Creative Director to lead a team that is composed of graphic designers and copywriters. They would be involved in every aspect of a collaboration from the idea phase to the execution. During a project, they supervise and guide copywriters and designers to create content, such as a website, an advertisement, or an email campaign. They will work directly with the Digital Marketing Lead and lean on them for major decisions and approvals, but they do most of their work independently, using their professional judgment to manage the day-to-day details of their projects. Our ideal candidate will be experienced at creating engaging content at pace and have a wide range of executional skills on the programs within the Adobe Creative Suite. Digital creative is the core focus, but all forms of media will be needed.
Desired Skills:
- marketing
- Graphic Designing
- Copywriting
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
About The Employer:
Banking Industry