Credit Controller Pretoria – Reference : 20737

Strive for more. Execute your credit control knowledge at this acknowledge well-established concern.

Duties:

Collection of outstanding accounts.

The purpose of the role is to collect current rentals and historic outstanding rentals and to manage arrears effectively.

Follow up and collect all outstanding monies from current and ex-tenants who are in arrears for payment regularly.

Negotiate on payment arrangements.

Provide statements to relevant parties when required.

View banking unallocated and suspense accounts for payments received with incorrect reference numbers and send correct information to banking.

Carry out recons on outstanding tenant queries.

Provide feedback on arrears on a monthly basis or as when required.

Ensure that all files handed over to the Legal Department are accurate and complete.

Reconcile tenant accounts & ensure proper feedback is provided including credit balances.

Conduct administrative duties related to credit control.

Send out the appropriate arrears letters.

Ensure that full attempt at collecting arrears in terms of the company’s policies/processes are adhered to before writing off to Bad Debts.

Black list all tenants/slow payers as per company policy which have been handed over/written off.

Update the notes regularly on MDA/system.

Update and correct tenant information as required.

Reconcile credit balance accounts to make sure that they are correct.

Attend the monthly meetings with the Credit Control Manager.

Attend to tenant queries including Freshdesk/CRM cases timeously & effectively.

Requirements

Matric qualification required with Accounting as a subject.

Related Financial qualification preferred.

2-3 years credit control experience

Understanding of reconciliation.

MS Office:

MS Word – Basic

MS Excel – Basic

MS Outlook – Basic

Good communication skills.

Good telephone etiquette.

Desired Skills:

Credit Controller

Debtors

Credit Controlling

