Credit Risk Analyst at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic FinTech company seeks a data-driven Credit Analyst with strong numeracy and business acumen to help enhance business performance and profitability using prescriptive and predictive modelling techniques. Supporting the Credit Risk & Collections division, you will identify trends and propose solutions from a myriad of data sources that apply to the credit risk and commercial environments. The ideal candidate must be comfortable with basic business calculations and conversions, have strong SQL skills, possess a Degree in Actuarial Sciences/Finance/Stats/Economics or equivalent and at least 2 years credit risk and analysis experience preferably within Financial Services, having exposure to Scorecard Development, Provisions Modelling, Collections Analytics, Financial and Management [URL Removed] analyse, and interpret data using PostgreSQL to guide strategic decisions.

Build dashboards to assist with business intelligence metrics for credit risk and collections.

Provide insights into key areas and deliver improvements to unlock the companys full potential.

Respond to commercial queries with detailed analyses and communicate the issue and potential solutions back to the business.

. The objective is to deliver ways in which the commercial landscape could be maximised within practical cost constraints by optimising the application journey and collections processes. You must be able to simplify problems and communicate practical solutions to stakeholders with different levels of technical understanding.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

A Degree in Actuarial Sciences, Finance, Statistics or Economics.

Experience/Skills –

2 to 4 Years Credit risk and analytical experience is essential, preferably within Financial Services, including but not limited to Scorecard Development, Provisions Modelling, Collections Analytics, Financial and Management Reporting.

Exceptional proficiency in SQL is absolutely critical.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position